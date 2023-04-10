Apple's Big Door Prize, Neon's Succession among great shows to stream this week

THE BIG DOOR PRIZE (APPLE TV+)

Chris O’Dowd finally has a worthy American showcase for his understated, but indisputable comedic talents.

He’s front and centre in this 10-part adaptation of M.O. Walsh’s 2020 book The Big Door Prize, seemingly relishing the crisp storytelling and witty writing of showrunner David West Read (previously best known for his work on a little comedy called Schitt’s Creek).

He plays Dusty Hubbard, a Deerfield High School history teacher, who finds life in his small town is turned upside down just as he celebrates his 40th birthday. While wife Cassandra (Gabrielle Dennis) has dutifully acquiesced to his slightly bizarre request for 40 presents (everything from trail mix to a head torch, a scooter and a theremin), even she has secretly been caught up in the fervour surrounding the latest arrival to Mr Johnson’s General Store. For just $2, the Morpho machine will reveal your “life potential”.

Like it’s Apple stable-mate Severance, this is an intriguing puzzle box of a story whose mystery you’ll find yourself quickly and completely enveloped by.

The Big Door Prize and the fourth season of Succession are among the great shows available to stream this week.

EXTRAPOLATIONS (APPLE TV+)

The brainchild of the screenwriter who give the world the frighteningly prescient pandemic movie Contagion – Scott Z Burns – comes a new climate change anthology series that will not only evoke memories of Russell T Davies’ unnerving 2019 UK dystopian masterpiece Years and Years, but is also likely to leave you fearing for our planet’s future.

If this eight-part series is designed as much as a clarion call as pure engrossing entertainment, then it is a roaring success – this will leave you bothered and bewildered about what’s in store, unless we take action to mitigate the human contribution towards global warning – now.

Apart from striking visuals, haunting visions and a sharp, vital, scientifically sure-footed and hot-button, evolving narrative (every episode – bar one – is set in a different year between 2037 and 2070), it also boasts what is surely one of the most impressive ensembles in television history.

Supplied Bob Odenkirk is Lucky Hank.

LUCKY HANK (TVNZ+)

Any concerns Bob Odenkirk might have trouble leaving Saul Goodman behind are surely wiped away by witnessing the first episode of his new show.

The eight-part dramedy sees the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star play the troubled Railton College English Professor William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr. It’s a role that allows the now 60-year-old actor a chance to showcase his penchant for physical comedy, as well as innate timing, as his department head battles bureaucracy, belligerent students and his own self-destructive tendencies.

Based on Richard Russo’s 1997 novel Straight Man, Lucky Hank finds that rare sweet spot between outrageous comedy and relatable human drama. It’s a combination and balance few American shows –Six Feet Under, Parenthood or The Big C are some of the rare examples – manage to achieve.

A kind of mash-up of 2000’s Wonder Boys, 1994 Paul Newman-starrer Nobody’s Fool (which was based on an earlier Russo novel) and Netflix’s recent The Chair, Lucky Hank is looking like an absorbing Autumn addiction that might just have Odenkirk troubling the Emmy voters once again.

PERRY MASON (NEON)

From a bravura opening tracking shot set on a riverboat casino to the fabulously atmospheric cinematography, production design and gorgeous costuming, the second season of this 1930s-set take on Erle Stanley Gardner’s beloved character cements the show’s reputation as one of the most memorably stylish period dramas of recent times.

New showrunners Jack Amiel and Michael Begler (The Knick) have crafted intriguing and gripping new dilemmas for Matthew Rhys’ private detective-turned-lawyer to tackle, while adding the likes of Fantastic Beasts’ Katherine Waterston, Succession’s Hope Davis and Sound of Metal’s Paul Raci to an already terrific ensemble.

However, this is still very much Rhys’ show and he continues to impress in a way that – if there’s any justice – should see him at least repeat his Emmy nomination from 2021.

Supplied Matthew Rhys has returned for a second season as Perry Mason.

SUCCESSION (NEON)

Savour it while it lasts. While the world now knows that the fourth season will be the last, the final victory lap of this Emmy-winning series is off to a stunning start, an hour of sometimes Shakesperian and scabrously dark dramedy that you don’t need to know much about ins and out of the Roy family to richly enjoy.

But if you are new to the back-stabbing and brutal behaviour of the family who run the world’s fifth-largest global media and entertainment conglomerate, please come for the witty one-liners and acerbic put-downs, but stay for the narrative twists and turns as each member of this excellent ensemble tries to grab their slice of the action.

A TOWN CALLED MALICE (NEON)

A lurid, flavourful, somewhat fruity cocktail of crime-thriller and familial drama, this series is not exactly subtle.

Wearing its rather garish 1980s setting on its sleeve, other sometimes scary costuming (a powder blue Ellesse tracksuit anyone?) and most notably on its soundtrack (expect wall-to-wall period bangers – from Foreigner to Frankie Goes to Hollywood – many of them whose lyrics, thematically, are more than a little on the nose), creator Nick Love’s (Bulletproof, 2012’s big screen adaptation of The Sweeney) eight-part tale might have pretentious of being the next Animal Kingdom, Sexy Beast or Gangs of London, but it’s best enjoyed as a Guy Ritchie-style caper.

Less a pastel-coloured, Thatcher-era Peaky Blinders than a Neon-soaked, darker take on Only Fools and Horses, or the second-season of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Malice might be a little too flippant for some crime-drama fans, but it offers fast-paced, albeit violent, fun, particularly for those of a certain vintage.

Supplied Delroy Lindo stars opposite Kerry Washington in UnPrisoned.

UNPRISONED (DISNEY+)

Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo headline this eight-part comedy about a therapist and single-mom whose life is turned “right-side-up” when her father gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

“Inspired by the life of TV writer and relationship author Tracy McMillan, UnPrisoned is a welcome showcase for Delroy Lindo and a touching family comedy about the generational cost of mass incarceration,” wrote Entertainment Weekly’s Kristen Baldwin, while Chicago Tribune’s Nina Metz thought, “the real revelation here is Washington, who is looser than ever...It’s a performance that’s just this side of screwball – and it makes me want to see what Washington could do with a role that’s full-on comedic.”

WELLMANIA (NETFLIX)

Best known for her Instagram celebrity parodies and stand-up shows, Celeste Barber is highly likely to win over a new army of fans with her hugely entertaining Netflix series debut.

The Australian actor and author, whose main previous scripted small-screen experience was playing Barbara on the short-lived mums-group comedy The Letdown, delivers a compelling – if no doubt, polarising turn – as the main protagonist of the eight-part dramedy.

It’s a role that very much plays to her physical comedy and pithy humour strengths, as her Olivia Healy lurches from one catastrophe, crisis, or cranky observation to another.

It helps hugely that Wellmania has a crisp script filled with plenty of opportunities for zingers, pratfalls and Barber posing rather ungainly in various states of undress, skilfully crafted by The Family Law’s Benjamin Law and author Bridget Delaney (whose 2017 novel, subtitled Misadventures in the Search for Wellness was the show’s inspiration) – as well as a trio of other writers.