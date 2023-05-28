Disney's American Born Chinese, Apple TV+'s Platonic among great shows to stream this week

Four of the key cast members from this year’s Oscars-dominating Everything Everywhere All at Once feature in an entertaining and engrossing new teen drama.

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and James Hong reunite for this eight-part adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s 2006 graphic novel of the same name. Aiming to do for Chinese mythology what the Percy Jackson movies did for Greek gods, this sees an ordinary California high schooler’s life complicated by the arrival of a mysterious new exchange student.

While there’s definitely a few thematic and stylistic similarities between this series and one of last year’s break-out Disney+ teen show Ms. Marvel (right down to a character’s love of Bon Jovi), there’s also a refreshing down-to-earthness about the main protagonist and his problems, as well some skilful weaving of Journey to the West-inspired Chinese mythology into the mix.

American Born Chinese are among the great new shows available to stream this week.

THE DIPLOMAT (NETFLIX)

Fans of The Americans and Homeland rejoice. This eight-part series looks set to provide an equally absorbing and addictive watch.

The creation of former Homeland, Grey’s Anatomy and The West Wing screenwriter Debora Cahn, The Diplomat offers Keri Russell her best role since she finished her five-season run as KGB intelligence officer Elizabeth Jennings in 2018.

Whether it’s preventing America from attacking an unstable regime without due diligence (or evidence), or worrying that “having scratched my face and picked a wedgie, I have lipstick on my ass”, she might just be the best US political thriller character since Claire Danes’ magnificently chaotic and confoundingly brilliant Carrie Mathison.

It’s gripping, compelling viewing, the crisp dialogue and snappy action also brought to life by the terrific ensemble that also includes Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), Ato Essandoh (Away), Ali Ahn (Raising Dion), Austin Dennison (The Sandman) and Celia Imrie (Love Sarah).

HIGH DESERT (APPLE TV+)

HIGH DESERT (APPLE TV+)

Patricia Arquette is Peggy, a former addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother in this eight-episode black comedy created by Nurse Jackie and Grace and Frankie duo Nancy Fichman and Jennifer Hoppe-House (along with Miss Congeniality’s Katie Ford).

Still stuck in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, Peggy makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters and Rupert Friend also feature.

“Ramshackle in the right ways, led by Arquette’s tour-de-force of mad, messy, brazen desperation and determination,” wrote The Daily Beast’s Nich Schager.

PLATONIC (APPLE TV+)

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen re-team with the director of their Bad Neighbours movies, Nicholas Stoller, for this 10-episode comedy about former childhood best mates who reconnect after a long rift.

The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming, threatening to destabilise the lives they’ve created.

“Clever, funny, insightful and immediately addictive,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper, while The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han thought “the series’ willingness to meet its messy characters where they are yields a fun, funny, surprisingly nuanced exploration of early middle age”.

SILO (APPLE TV+)

SILO (APPLE TV+)

Rebecca Ferguson, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins team up for this 10-part sci-fi drama based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of best-selling dystopian novels.

It is set in the mile-deep home that apparently protects the last 10,000 people on Earth from a toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built – and it seems anyone who tries to find out faces fatal consequences.

“Part conspiracy thriller, part social commentary, part police procedural, the series holds our interest with intriguing characters and effective twists and turns,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper.

While featuring the story of the famous Frank family, immortalised in daughter Anne’s diary, this eight-part series is really all about the help they received from Amsterdam resident Miep Gies (Bel Powely) during the latter-half of World War II.

Former Grey’s Anatomy screenwriters – the husband and wife team of Tony Phelan and Joan Rater – have crafted an adroit and absorbing World War II drama that, despite the obvious tensions, lives up to its name thanks largely to Powley’s shining performance as the colourful Miep.

While the production design, costuming and Susanna Fogel’s (The Flight Attendant) direction are top-notch, it’s the emphasis on character that sets this apart from your standard World War II drama. Look out for Liev Schreiber, Joe Cole, Noah Taylor and Andy Nyman in key roles.

Season 2 of the New Zealand-shot Sweet Tooth is now available to stream on Netflix.

It was the fantasy addiction that kept viewers worldwide enthralled during the southern hemisphere winter of 2021.

Almost two years on – and unlike a couple of other certain high-profile productions – Sweet Tooth, having once again taken advantage of all Aotearoa has to offer, is back with another engrossing and entertaining eight-episode run.

Still set a decade after “The Great Crumble”, when not only did H5G9 became the deadliest virus in our lifetime, but maternity wards began to fill with “hybrids” (children born as if spliced with animal DNA), we pick up the action with our pint-sized, antlered 10-year-old hero Gus (Christian Convery) having been captured by the fearsome General Abbot’s (Neil Sandilands) men.

As with the first series, screenwriter and sometime director Jim Mickle (We Are What We Are) does a terrific job of seguing neatly from lighter, charming moments to scenes of real peril. As well as continuing to present many moments from tween eye-level, he now also makes great use of the magnificently realised cadre of hybrids who all get moments to shine. And let’s just say – both the practical and visual effects departments and the casting director deserve plenty of plaudits.

XO, KITTY (NETFLIX)

A spin-off series from the mega-popular To All the Boys movie trilogy, this 10-part romantic-dramedy focuses in on Anna Cathcart’s Kitty Covey.

A young woman who believes she is extremely knowledgeable about love, she decides to move to Korea with the aim of reconnecting with her long-distance boyfriend. However, Kitty quickly discovers that a relationship is much more complex when it is your own feeling of love at risk.

“A sweet, pretty cupcake of a teen romance,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han, while Paste magazine’s Lucy Baugher thought that it “fully embraces the high camp of both young adulthood and the K-dramas that share its narrative roots”.