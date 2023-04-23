Prime Video's Wild Isles, Netflix's The Diplomat among great shows to stream this week

THE BIG DOOR PRIZE (APPLE TV+)

Chris O’Dowd finally has a worthy American showcase for his understated, but indisputable comedic talents.

He’s front and centre in this 10-part adaptation of M.O. Walsh’s 2020 book The Big Door Prize, seemingly relishing the crisp storytelling and witty writing of showrunner David West Read (previously best known for his work on a little comedy called Schitt’s Creek).

He plays Dusty Hubbard, a Deerfield High School history teacher, who finds life in his small town is turned upside down just as he celebrates his 40th birthday. While wife Cassandra (Gabrielle Dennis) has dutifully acquiesced to his slightly bizarre request for 40 presents (everything from trail mix to a head torch, a scooter and a theremin), even she has secretly been caught up in the fervour surrounding the latest arrival to Mr Johnson’s General Store. For just $2, the Morpho machine will reveal your “life potential”.

Like it’s Apple stable-mate Severance, this is an intriguing puzzle box of a story whose mystery you’ll find yourself quickly and completely enveloped by.

Wild Isles and The Diplomat are among the great shows available to stream this week.

THE DIPLOMAT (NETFLIX)

Fans of The Americans and Homeland rejoice. This eight-part series looks set to provide an equally absorbing and addictive watch.

The creation of former Homeland, Grey’s Anatomy and The West Wing screenwriter Debora Cahn, The Diplomat offers Keri Russell her best role since she finished her five-season run as KGB intelligence officer Elizabeth Jennings in 2018.

Whether it’s preventing America from attacking an unstable regime without due diligence (or evidence), or worrying that “having scratched my face and picked a wedgie, I have lipstick on my ass”, she might just be the best US political thriller character since Claire Danes’ magnificently chaotic and confoundingly brilliant Carrie Mathison.

It’s gripping, compelling viewing, the crisp dialogue and snappy action also brought to life by the terrific ensemble that also includes Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), Ato Essandoh (Away), Ali Ahn (Raising Dion), Austin Dennison (The Sandman) and Celia Imrie (Love Sarah).

READ MORE:

* Nolly: TVNZ debuts superb UK drama about an infamous soap-star sacking scandal

* Aftertaste: Kiwi star Erik Thomson shines in the best Aussie dramedy since Rake

* Bob Odenkirk's starring role as a man experiencing a midlife crisis in the new comedy drama series Lucky Hank



SUPPLIED Helena Bonham Carter plays a British television star in the new drama series Nolly.

NOLLY (TVNZ+)

Like the Gemma Arterton-starring, 1960s-set Funny Woman, Russell T. Davies’ three-part drama offers a fascinating and often hilarious look inside the inner-workings of UK TV in an earlier era, as well as a terrific showcase for its leading lady.

As she demonstrated while essaying Princess Margaret in The Crown, Helen Bonham Carter is adept at bringing forceful personalities to life, and here, in former Crossroads’ star Noele “Nolly” Gordon, she has found a perfect fit.

In her hands, the self-styled “Queen of the Midlands” is a complex character whose story and behaviour you’ll find hard it extremely hard to look away from

SUCCESSION (NEON)

Savour it while it lasts. While the world now knows that the fourth season will be the last, the final victory lap of this Emmy-winning series is off to a stunning start, an hour of sometimes Shakesperian and scabrously dark dramedy that you don’t need to know much about ins and out of the Roy family to richly enjoy.

But if you are new to the back-stabbing and brutal behaviour of the family who run the world’s fifth-largest global media and entertainment conglomerate, please come for the witty one-liners and acerbic put-downs, but stay for the narrative twists and turns as each member of this excellent ensemble tries to grab their slice of the action.

Supplied Jason Flemyng and Martha Plimpton are the patriarch and matriarch of A Town Called Malice’s Lord crime family.

A TOWN CALLED MALICE (NEON)

A lurid, flavourful, somewhat fruity cocktail of crime-thriller and familial drama, this series is not exactly subtle.

Wearing its rather garish 1980s setting on its sleeve, other sometimes scary costuming (a powder blue Ellesse tracksuit anyone?) and most notably on its soundtrack (expect wall-to-wall period bangers – from Foreigner to Frankie Goes to Hollywood – many of them whose lyrics, thematically, are more than a little on the nose), creator Nick Love’s (Bulletproof, 2012’s big screen adaptation of The Sweeney) eight-part tale might have pretentious of being the next Animal Kingdom, Sexy Beast or Gangs of London, but it’s best enjoyed as a Guy Ritchie-style caper.

Less a pastel-coloured, Thatcher-era Peaky Blinders than a Neon-soaked, darker take on Only Fools and Horses, or the second-season of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Malice might be a little too flippant for some crime-drama fans, but it offers fast-paced, albeit violent, fun, particularly for those of a certain vintage.

TRANSATLANTIC (NETFLIX)

From Anna Winger, the creator of Deutschland 83, this seven-part historical drama focuses on American journalist Varian Fry (Cory Michael Smith), who during 13 months in France in 1940-41, managed to arrange safe passage to the US for more than 2000 refugees in danger of losing their lives.

Among those his Emergency Rescue Committee helped were artists Marcel Duchamp and Marc Chagall and writer Hannah Arendt.

“An effective, crowd-pleasing thriller,” wrote Rolling Stone magazine’s Alan Sepinwall. “It moves briskly, lays out the story and stakes cleanly, and has three strong and likeable lead performances by Smith as Fry, Gillian Jacobs as Gold and Lucas Englander as Albert Hirschman.”

Supplied Celeste Barber headlines Wellmania.

WELLMANIA (NETFLIX)

Best known for her Instagram celebrity parodies and stand-up shows, Celeste Barber is highly likely to win over a new army of fans with her hugely entertaining Netflix series debut.

The Australian actor and author, whose main previous scripted small-screen experience was playing Barbara on the short-lived mums-group comedy The Letdown, delivers a compelling – if no doubt, polarising turn – as the main protagonist of the eight-part dramedy.

It’s a role that very much plays to her physical comedy and pithy humour strengths, as her Olivia Healy lurches from one catastrophe, crisis, or cranky observation to another.

It helps hugely that Wellmania has a crisp script filled with plenty of opportunities for zingers, pratfalls and Barber posing rather ungainly in various states of undress, skilfully crafted by The Family Law’s Benjamin Law and author Bridget Delaney (whose 2017 novel, subtitled Misadventures in the Search for Wellness was the show’s inspiration) – as well as a trio of other writers.

WILD ISLES (PRIME VIDEO)

Filmed over the course of three years, this five-part nature series celebrates the diverse wildlife and beautiful landscapes of Britain and Ireland. Revealing some of the surprising and dramatic habitats that exist, it investigates how the woodland, grassland, freshwater and ocean domains support all kinds of flora and fauna.

Billed as the now 96-year-old Sir David Attenborough’s last series where he appears on-location.

“From its majestic score to its pioneering cinematography and its clever narratives, this is education by way of awe,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson.