Air, Ghosted, Polite Society, Weird among April's must-see movies

Affleck and Damon reunite, the director of Midsommar returns and Daniel Radcliffe stars in the wackiest musician biopic you'll ever see.

A combination of cooler days, longer nights and school and public holidays means movie-watching is likely to be high on your agenda this April. Fortunately, there’s a wide selection of new titles heading our way to both Kiwi cinema screens and streaming platforms.

For those keen on a trip to the theatre, there’s the Russell Crowe-starring The Pope’s Exorcist, French drama Driving Madeleine and an adaptation of Alan Bennett’s play Allelujah (all April 6), as well as Arabic thriller Huda’s Salon, historical Antarctic documentary Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival (both April 20), boxing biopic Big George Foreman, Liam Neeson as Raymond Chandler’s Marlowe, South American-set dramedy My Neighbour Adolf and true life-inspired sports comedy 80 For Brady (all April 27).

Ghosting, Weird and Polite Society are among the most highly anticipated movies heading our way this month.

Disney+ has the live-action dramedy Quasi (April 20) and Dianna Agron-starring horror Clock (April 28), while Netflix’s line-up includes “all-access” Lewis Capaldi documentary How I’m Feeling Now (April 5), fantasy adventure Chupa (April 7), Thai thriller Hunger (April 8), Covid romance documentary Longest Third Date (April 18) and Swedish time-travel rom-com One More Time (April 21).

Elsewhere, titles coming to a rental service near you include horror franchise documentary Living With Chucky (April 26), true-crime tale Breaking and romantic-drama Spoiler Alert (both April 5).

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with this list of the 12 movies we believe are most worth checking out (and where you can watch them), as well as one so bad, it might have to be seen to be believed.

Ben Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight in Air.

Air (April 5, Cinemas)

Former Good Will Hunting writers and stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite for this based-on-fact drama (directed by Affleck) which follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Damon) and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.

The impressive cast also includes Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Viola Davis and Chris Tucker.

“Alex Convery’s script frames the story half as a Moneyball-like cracking of the sports world’s cosmic code, half as a Jerry Maguire-style triumph against the corporate odds,” wrote The Daily Telegraph’s Robbie Collin.

Ari Aster puts Joaquin Phoenix through the wringer in Beau is Afraid.

Beau is Afraid (April 20, Cinemas)

Joaquin Phoenix headlines this latest effort from the writer-director of Hereditary and Midsommar – Ari Aster.

Also featuring Parker Posey, Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane, it sees Phoenix’s mild-mannered, but anxiety-ridden Beau forced to confront his darkest fears while attempting to return home following the sudden death of his mother.

Evil Dead Rise is the first movie in the beloved horror franchise since 2013.

Evil Dead Rise (April 20, Cinemas)

Moving the more than 40-year-old horror franchise out of the woods and into the city, this first instalment in a decade is billed as “a twisted tale of two estranged sisters (Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland) whose reunion is cut short by the arrival of flesh-possessing demons”. This scenario thrusts them into a battle for survival, as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

“Both a bloody good homage and an effective corrective,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Lovia Gyarkye.

Knives Out’s Chris Evans and Ana de Armas reunite in Ghosted.

Ghosted (April 21, Apple TV+)

Having lit up the screen together in Knives Out, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas re-team for this romantic action-adventure.

His salt-of-the-earth Cole falls head over heels for her enigmatic Sadie – but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Even before they can decide on a second date, the pair are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

Directing the mayhem is Rocketman and Eddie the Eagle’s Dexter Fletcher.

Supplied Judy Blume Forever details the US children’s author’s impact on pop-culture and the controversies that surrounded her frank approach towards puberty to sex.

Judy Blume Forever (April 21, Prime Video)

Debuting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, this documentary examines the beloved, best-selling American children’s author’s impact on pop-culture and the occasional controversies over her frank approach towards puberty and sex.

Molly Ringwald, Samantha Bee and Lena Dunham are among those who detail the influence her books had on them.

“You’re not expecting this documentary…to touch you the way it does, to the point you’re on the verge of tears,” wrote Huffington Post’s Candice Frederick.

Toni Collette is the Mafia Mamma.

Mafia Mamma (April 13, Cinemas)

Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci join forces for this crime comedy about an American woman who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s Italian mafia empire. Guided by his old consigliere, she defies everyone’s expectations as the new head of the family business.

Directed by Twilight, Thirteen and Miss You Already helmer Catherine Hardwicke.

Supplied Heather Graham stars opposite Dennis Quaid in On a Wing and a Prayer.

On a Wing and a Prayer (April 7, Prime Video)

Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham play husband and wife in this feature-length drama from Soul Surfer director Sean McNamara.

After their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight, Doug White (Quaid) has to safely land a plane in order to save his entire family. The story is based on a real-life incident in April 2009.

Supplied Jude Law is the latest actor to play Captain Hook in Disney+’s Peter Pan & Wendy.

Peter Pan & Wendy (April 28, Disney+)

Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery returns to Disney fare with his long-gestating, live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale about a boy who wouldn’t grow up.

Joining Alexander Molony’s Pan on a magical adventure to Neverland, are the three young Darling siblings – Michael (Jacobi Jupe), John (Joshua Pickering) and Wendy (Ever Anderson). Jude Law is this version’s Captain Hook.

Supplied Pria Kansara and Rita Arya play Polite Society’s Khan sisters Ria and Lena.

Polite Society (April 27, Cinemas)

Hit British sitcom We Are Lady Parts creator Nida Manzoor’s feature debut is a riotous cross between Bend it Like Beckham, Kill Bill and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Believing that her older sister’s impending marriage is a terrible mistake, aspiring stuntwoman Ria Khan (Bridgerton’s Priya Kansara) hatches a plan to ensure the nuptials never take place. However, she is up against some powerful forces.

Supplied Chris Pratt and Charlie Day are the voices of the Super Mario Brothers Mario and Luigi.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (April 5, Cinemas)

Hot on the heels of Sony’s Sonic the Hedgehog movies comes this animated feature based on Nintendo’s flagship video game character.

Brooklyn plumber Mario travels through the Mushroom Kingdom with a princess named Peach and an anthropomorphic mushroom named Toad with the aim of finding his brother Luigi and saving the world from the ruthless Bowser.

The impressive vocal ensemble assembled includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and Seth Rogen.

Supplied In the new animated movie from Makoto Shinkai, Japanese teen Suzume Iwato may be the only person who can prevent her homeland from being totally destroyed.

Suzume (April 13, Cinemas)

Your Name and Weathering With You writer-director Makoto Shinkai’s latest animated adventure revolves around the eponymous 17-year-old girl who attempts to help a mysterious young man close doors that are releasing disasters all over Japan.

“To be lost in the painterly visuals, to traverse through the sheer scale of Shinkai’s real and imagined worlds, is an experience deserving of the biggest screen you can find,” wrote indieWire’s Steph Green.

Supplied Daniel Radcliffe proved to be a surprisingly inspired choice to play Weird Al Yankovic.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (April 19, Rentals)

Whether you’re a fan of the lyric-changing, polka-loving musical artist or not, it is hard not to love this truly anarchic comedy. A brilliantly subversive pastiche of the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman, you’re initially lulled into thinking you’re watching something similar to those movies here.

But like Sir Peter Jackson’s magnificent mockumentary Forgotten Silver, everyone will have a point at which they twig that something isn’t quite right.

Daniel Radcliffe is a surprisingly inspired choice to play the man himself, but it’s Evan Rachel Wood’s Madonna who steals the show.

The One to Avoid

Roadside Gigi & Nate is available to rent from April 19.

Gigi & Nate (April 19, Rentals)

British actor Charlie Rowe (Rocketman) headlines this based-on-real-life drama about a young man whose life is turned upside down after he suffers a near-fatal illness and is left a quadriplegic.

Moving forward seems near impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, Gigi – a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey.

“Rather than offer insight into the difficult choices facing disabled people, Gigi & Nate opts for mawkish wish fulfilment, undercutting the film’s powerful emotional core,” wrote The New York Times’ Devika Girish.