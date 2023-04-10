Gone by Saturday: The best movies leaving Netflix this week, from Charlie's Angels to Hachi

Richard Gere falls for an Akita, a Ragnarok duo reunite and two beloved '70s shows get modern makeovers in flicks you've only a few days left to catch.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

The most recent “reimaginings” of Charlie’s Angels and Fantasy Island are among the memorable movies leaving Netflix this week.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of six memorable movies that won’t be around come next Saturday morning – so catch them while you can.

READ MORE:

* Beef: Netflix's road-rage revenge tale is the most addictive TV of the year so far

* Air, Ghosted, Polite Society, Weird among April's must-see movies

* Netflix's Diplomat, Neon's Love & Death, Prime Video's Citadel among April's must-see TV

* Grown Ups: One of the worst Hollywood comedies of the century returns to Netflix

* Charlie's Angels: More grit, less glamour in Kristen Stewart-led reboot



Supplied Will Smith and Martin Lawrence returned to action in Bad Boys For Life.

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Seventeen years after they last played Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for this third instalment in the action-comedy series. This time they’re up against mother-and-son drug lords who are out to wreak vengeful havoc across the city.

“A modest surprise, suggesting there's still some life left in its '90s-era brand of goofy banter and chaotic gunfights,” wrote The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager.

Supplied Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are Charlie’s Angels.

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

A McG-free, reimagining of the beloved 1970s TV show for a post-MeToo world. Here, “Charlie” is the unseen head of the Townsend Agency, a global network of female operatives who use their skills and guile to stop corruption, abuse and general megalomaniac behaviour.

With its giddy action sequences, expertly choreographed fight scenes and frank dialogue about the place of women (and men) in 2019, director Elizabeth Banks' (Cocaine Bear) tale is clearly designed to capture millennials' attention.

That said, it still finds time for a makeover scene (albeit one disguised as a Bond-esque armoury visit), a dance number and boasts a soundtrack curated by Ariana Grande.

The result is a kind of a cross between Kingsman, modern day Mission: Impossible and the most recent iteration of The Man From Uncle. Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott star.

Supplied Portia Doubleday and Lucy Hale team up for Fantasy Island.

Fantasy Island (2020)

Hollywood’s horror specialists Blumhouse work their magic on the popular 1970s and ’80s TV show, reimagining it as a much darker tale for modern movie-going audiences.

As the owner and operator of a luxurious resort, Michael Pena’s Mr Roarke still offers his guests a chance to live out their most elaborate fantasies, however, on this occasion, chaos quickly descends.

“Packed with schlock and awe and b-movie thrills, it may have a lightweight popcorn tone, but brains lurk underneath the hood of this glossy and oddly gore-less horror,” wrote NME’s Greg Wetherall.

Richard Gere goes canine crazy in Hachi: A Dog’s Tale.

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Richard Gere and Joan Allen play husband and wife in Lasse Hallstrom’s (The Cider House Rules, My Life as a Dog) remake of Kaneto Shindo’s 1987 Japanese film Hachikō Monogatari.

As with the original, it is based on a real-life story from 1920s and ‘30s Japan, with Gere’s professor bonding with a lost dog (an Akita) he finds at a railway station while on his regular commute.

“Sensitively directed and rarely over-sentimental, this touching parable will likely ravish the emotions of dog lovers,” wrote Time Out’s Derek Adams.

Supplied Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth try to recreate their Thor: Ragnarok magic in Men in Black: International.

Men in Black: International (2019)

Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson tried to make lightning strike twice in this belated fourth instalment of the sci-fi action-comedy franchise.

This time around, their Agents H and M are tackling the organisation’s biggest threat to date: a mole within their own ranks.

The eclectic cast also includes Emma Thompson, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson and the voice of Kumail Nanjiani.

“An enjoyable romp, which doesn't take itself seriously at all,” wrote The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab.

Michael Sheen goes rogue in Unthinkable.

Unthinkable (2010)

Samuel L. Jackson, Carrie Anne Moss and Michael Sheen join forces for this psychological crime-thriller centred around a black-ops interrogator and an FBI Agent who are in a race against time to persuade a suspected terrorist into divulging the location of three nuclear weapons which have already been set to detonate.

“An entertaining and thought-provoking drama,” wrote Reel Film Reviews’ David Nusair.