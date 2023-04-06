Driving Madeleine: Dark detours, jolting bumps ensure French drama is a compelling journey

Driving Madeleine (M, 91mins) Directed by Christian Carion ****

Charles’ (Dany Boon) vocation has become his prison.

Sure he’s his own boss, but the 46-year-old is now working 12 hours a day, six days a week and still struggling to make ends meet.

“Every year I drive 120,000km. That’s three circumnavigations of the globe. And I don’t have one memory to hang onto, because I’ve never been out of France. That’s pitiful isn’t it?” the Paris taxi driver laments.

Increasingly disillusioned and irate (especially when passengers try to tell him his job by “suggesting” alternative routes), Charles is also just one more traffic violation away from losing his licence and the ability to earn from the relative comfort of his Renault Espace.

It all means he needs to carefully consider which fares are going to minimise his stress and maximise his revenue. So, initially, a request to pick up a client from the other side of Paris doesn’t appeal. However, the dispatcher assures him it could well be worth a “tidy sum”, especially as he can start running the meter on the way to collect her.

Unfortunately, Madeleine Keller (Line Renaud) is unimpressed by his honking when Charles arrives at her riverside home. Once settled in the cab though, she reveals that this is a journey she had hoped she’d never have to make.

After falling down the stairs six months ago, doctors have determined that the 92-year-old can no longer live alone. But before she is institutionalised, she’d like to take one more trip down memory lane, provided Charles doesn’t mind making a few detours on the way to her ultimate destination – care home Family House.

Line Renaud stars opposite Dany Boon in Driving Madeleine.

What follows is a surprisingly subtle, sweet and absorbing drama whose fractured narrative and melodramatic backstory might not initially appeal to all, but will eventually win you over.

While director and co-writer Christian Carion (Joyeux Noel) certainly deserves some of the credit for striking just the right tone in a tale that could have been either way too maudlin or overly saccharine, really it’s a trio of performances that linger.

Now in her eighth decade as a performer, Renaud (Welcome to the Sticks) is simply superb as a woman reminiscing about the highs and lows, heartaches and loves of her multi-storied life. Whether it’s the honey and orange kisses of her American soldier beau, or a violent act that both liberated and limited her, Renaud sells it all with her compelling turn, aided greatly by Alice Isaaz’s (Netflix’s Notre-Dame series) work in bring those scenes to life as the younger Madeleine.

Those expecting something akin to Green Book or Driving Miss Daisy should be warned, despite a seemingly inevitable dénouement, Driving Madeleine offers a few more dark detours and jolting bumps than you might expect.

Then there’s Boon. Best known for his broad comedic performances (he’s currently starring on the small screen opposite Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery 2), Charles offers him few laughs, but he brings a humanity and depth to a character who could so easily have been simply a cypher, or one-dimensional. He’s the audience’s emotional barometer and guide to Driving Madeleine – and he deftly steers us through a journey that is ultimately more than satisfying.

Those expecting something akin to Green Book or Driving Miss Daisy should be warned, despite a seemingly inevitable dénouement, this offers a few more dark detours and jolting bumps than you might expect. That, though, makes this “beautiful race” (to translate its original French title Une belle course) all the more engrossing.

In French with English subtitles, Driving Madeleine is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.