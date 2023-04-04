Argonuts: Why this French animated tale is one of the most bizarre school holiday movies ever

Argonuts will begin screening in select cinemas nationwide from April 6, just in time for the school holidays.

Argonuts (G, 95mins) Directed by David Alaux, Eric and Jean-Francois Tosti **½

Sacre Bleu! This French tale has to go down as one of the oddest animated adventures to grace our screens in many a year.

A theatre-loving vegetarian cat and his adventure-seeking, Greek-mythology obsessed bookworm rodent ward I can get onboard with. A hook-winged, peg-legged salty seagull? Sign me up. A fractious relationship between sibling gods that causes issues for those down below? Classic. Skeleton army? Could there be any other kind?!

Even the seemingly unlikely ninja aspirations of comedy sidekick rat at least has the potential to raise a smile.

But there eventually came a point where this Jason and the Argonauts-inspired mélange (or should that be blancmange) started to fall apart for me.

Our setting is – kind of – ancient Greece (the Greek Island of Yorgos at least) and yet our heroes encounter a trio of Italian Mafia rats, an upset Poseidon keeps offering up “Hasta la Vista” as a kiss-off line and a pair of scorpions act more like California surfer dudes (although their repeated mantra is pure Frank “serenity now” Costanza).

It all becomes incredibly confusing and off-putting (after a while, you’ll be dreading how to explain the likely many questions on the journey home) – and that’s before the bizarre inclusion of a disco soundtrack and musical cues from Close Encounters of the Third Kind and The A-Team.

Such strange, dated pop-culture flourishes are a shame because Argonuts (a far inferior title to the original French one, which translates as “Pattie and the Wrath of Poseidon”) definitely has potential.

With its salty seabird captains, plucky mice and theatre-loving cats, Argonuts is a kids’ movie that’s far more oddity, than great odyssey.

When the islanders finally got around to erecting a statue to Zeus, whose golden fleece has protected their seaside home from all threats for many years, little did they know that it would send his brother Poseidon into a tizzy.

Upset at Zeus’ taunts, the trident-toting sea King storms down dockside and demands they build something equally as dazzling in his honour – or he’ll unleash a cataclysmic event that will wipe their city off the map.

Normally, this is when they’d turn to their hero Jason. But he has become old and infirm and his Argonauts now reduced to piles of bones.

However, having read every book in the library a dozen times, passionate young mouse Pattie knows exactly what needs to be done. Tales tell of an island nearby that boasts sapphires perfect for a glittering trident. There’s just the small matter of finding a crew willing to take on a potentially life-endangering voyage.

Where else would you have Italian Mafia rats but in a French movie inspired by Greek mythology?

Brought to you by the trio behind the French animated series The Jungle Bunch (David Alau, Eric and Jean-Francois Tosti), this offers an uplifting message about believing in yourself, but it also feels like the plot has been thrown together on the fly.

Zeus decides to throw a baby kraken at our little band or sailors “just for fun” (cue one of the film’s many scatological moments), while the ending comes across as a real anti-climax after all the perils encountered along the way.

Argonuts begins screening in select cinemas nationwide on April 6.