The Big Door Prize: Apple TV+ has delivered this year's Severance - from one of the writers of Schitt's Creek

The Big Door Prize is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

REVIEW: Chris O’Dowd finally has a worthy American showcase for his understated, but indisputable comedic talents.

With all due respect to State of the Union or Get Shorty, neither of those really took advantage of the now 43-year-old Irishman’s timing or physicality (as well as his more subtle acting skills) as The IT Crowd or Moone Boy had.

But, he’s front and centre in Apple TV+’s 10-part adaptation of M.O. Walsh’s 2020 book The Big Door Prize, seemingly relishing the crisp storytelling and witty writing of showrunner David West Read (previously best known for his work on a little comedy called Schitt’s Creek).

He plays Dusty Hubbard, a Deerfield High School history teacher, who finds life in his small town is turned upside down just as he celebrates his 40th birthday.

While wife Cassandra (Gabrielle Dennis) has dutifully acquiesced to his slightly bizarre request for 40 presents (everything from trail mix to a head torch, a scooter and a theremin), even she has secretly been caught up in the fervour surrounding the latest arrival to Mr Johnson’s General Store.

APPLE TV+ The Big Door Prize is based on M.O. Walsh’s 2020 book of the same name.

It’s all anybody can talk about in the staff room and Dusty’s first period class. For just $2, the Morpho machine will reveal your “life potential”. Seemingly tailor-made for each individual (fingerprints and a social security number are required), it delivers a suggested vocation on a natty little blue card.

For a man who has always preached that “nothing happens overnight”, the change has been shocking.

Colleagues and neighbours have purchased archery sets, cameras and motorbikes, students are now convinced they are going to be meteorologist or influencers and even his own parents are considering life-altering decisions.

Chris O’Dowd plays The Big Door Prize’s Dusty Hubbard.

Initially resistant to its siren call, Dusty increasingly finds Morpho invading his thoughts and even provoking a physical reaction in the form of little blue moles on his skin.

In the middle of a sleepless night, he decides he can take no more, but the answer it gives him is certainly not what he expected.

Although told with Schitt’s light, engaging, yet subversive touch, Door Prize deserves to be considered as this year’s Severance.

The Big Door Prize might be more of a character study than out-and-out science-fiction, or laugh-a-minute comedy, but its subtlety just makes it all the more engaging – and addictive.

Like it’s Apple stable-mate, this is an intriguing puzzle box of a story whose mystery you’ll find yourself quickly and completely enveloped by.

Each episode focuses on a different Deerfield resident, both filling in the initial gaps and advancing the story as a whole.

It might be more of a character study than out-and-out science-fiction, or laugh-a-minute comedy, but its subtlety just makes it all the more engaging – and addictive.

