Revelation: Now on Netflix, this Aussie docu-series is a brilliant accomplishment - and a difficult watch

Revelation

This three-part Australian documentary series is a brilliant accomplishment. But it is also one of the hardest TV productions to watch I have ever encountered.

Revelation is a deep dive into the crimes and trials of the New Zealand and Australian Catholic priests who were eventually convicted of assaulting, molesting and raping children across decades. Journalist Sarah Ferguson was lauded in Australia when Revelation first aired there in 2020 and the series has picked up awards and plaudits around the world since. It has been available here on Netflix for a few weeks now.

The main focus of Revelation is on three priests and of how their offending in the 1970s and 1980s is still impacting lives decades later. As it begins, one of the priests, now in his ‘80s, is in court again, as more complainants have come forward. Despite the priest – Vincent Ryan – claiming he has admitted to everything he has done and identified all of his 30-plus victims, he is going to court again, to have more testimony heard and the cases against him re-visited.

Revelation is unflinching, brutal and a truly brilliant accomplishment.

Ferguson and her documentary crew were allowed to film these proceedings. The footage they have assembled for the first episode of Revelation is as unprecedented, as it is sickening.

Revelation is unflinching and brutal. What disturbed me the most, I think, was the incomprehension of the guilty men – a couple at least – of the damage they had caused, even though several suicides can be laid at their feet, and their efforts to minimise, or distract from, their evil. Even their remorse seemed too often to be performative and disingenuous.

The evil and hypocrisy in Revelation – carried out by men protected by the Catholic Church – is far ahead of anything I've ever seen in years of watching documentaries about cults and con-artists. These men are beyond redemption.

NETFLIX Murder Mystery 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Murder Mystery 2

Were you a fan of Murder Mystery? The original film was released in 2019, but Netflix gave it a huge push up the algorithm a year later, as we all stayed home and looked for something on TV to get us through those long days of lockdown.

To me, Murder Mystery will always be an "OK, during a pandemic" movie.

Stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are both far better than the material required. But a jokey thrash at a whodunnit, with the squabbling couple at its heart, in several exotic locations, was at least a harmless and inoffensive way to get through an hour or two in-between walking around the neighbourhood and posting your latest sourdough triumph on my Facebook page. (Seriously, what was up with that?)

Murder Mystery 2 is mostly more of the same, but without the huge advantage of a global pandemic to give anyone a reason to actually watch it.

Actually, scrap that.

Murder Mystery 2 is maybe a slightly better film than the original. I think the storyline – Aniston and Sandler get invited to a billionaire's island wedding. He gets kidnapped and taken to Paris – is better contained and more clearly laid out than in the first film.

Also, MM2 is more committed to what works – the romantic-comedy – and less worried about the murder mystery that we don't really care about. Sandler and Aniston can both put a punchline through the hoop from anywhere on court – and the supporting cast, including a shameless Mark Strong, are all the stereotyped fun you were hoping for.

Murder Mystery 2 isn't going to win any prizes. But it's a pretty good example of a basically terrible film that I didn't mind watching too much.

WARNER BROS PICTURES 3000 Miles to Graceland is now available to stream on Netflix.

3000 Miles to Graceland

I figure, somewhere at the Netflix offices, are a bunch of people who take bets and then laugh themselves stupid at the complete rubbish they can "recommend" and then see turn up in the "most-watched" list of the week.

And the 2001 release, 3000 Miles To Graceland must have won someone the office jackpot. Without beating around the bush, this film basically stinks.

And, as if to rub our noses in it, the print that is running on Netflix seems to have been lifted off an old VHS tape someone picked up at a garage sale.

Kurt Russell and Kevin Costner – both of whom are way better than this – star as a couple of men among a gang of thieves who are planning to rob a casino in Las Vegas during an Elvis Presley convention. The robbers will all be dressed as Elvis themselves, to blend in.

I know, that sounds like a terrific premise. And it is, for a couple of early scenes. But as soon as the heist and the first of many double-crosses is over, 3000 Miles becomes lazy, sometimes incomprehensible and often gratuitously sleazy.

Russell's "love interest" here is Courteney Cox, then at the height of her Friends' fame. Why she thought she needed a credit in this lazy and vaguely creepy load of rubbish is anyone's guess. Director Demian Lichtenstein's only feature credit since this clunker is Discover The Gift, in 2010.

3000 Miles to Graceland is currently sitting at 14% on Rotten Tomatoes. Which sounds about right.