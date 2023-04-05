Beef: Netflix's road-rage revenge tale is the most addictive TV of the year so far

Beef's initial extreme road rage incident is just the spark of a psychological war between two unlikely foes.

REVIEW: He is returning a trio of hibachi grills and a carbon monoxide detector – for the third time. However, after lining up, he can’t find his receipt.

She has just come from a meeting that could determine her company’s future.

As they contemplate their lives in the carpark of a branch of hardware store Forsters, both could gently be described as super-stressed.

So when he backs out without looking almost straight into her path – it’s perhaps no wonder that she bangs on the horn, almost immediately after slamming on the brakes.

But then, maybe she let it linger a little too long and, after eventually moving forward again, stops about 15 metres away, places her arm through her driver’s window and flips him the bird.

It’s a signal that’s like a red rag to a bull. He turns the car, selects drive and gives chase.

A high-speed pursuit follows, involving red-light running, rapid lane changing, centre-line crossing, a trail of broken hibachis and a discarded coffee cup that she hurled at his windshield. When he thinks he’s eventually cornered her, she escapes by mounting a kerb and flattening a small patch of flowers.

For the coup de grâce, she reverses – at high speed – towards him, only to stop just short. Wheeling away in apparent triumph, she drives off in delight, but not before he has time to commit her licence plate to memory.

Beef is more than just a series of terrific set pieces, it’s also a terrific character study and a pitch-perfect meditation on modern mores, stressers and intolerance.

Welcome to Beef, Netflix’s addictive new dramedy that’s deservedly going to be one of the most talked-about series of 2023.

That extreme road rage incident is just the spark of a psychological war between two unlikely foes that wowed audiences at South by Southwest last month and is now available for us all to unspool over 10 gripping episodes.

The creation of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer Lee Sung Jin, Beef is more than just a series of set pieces (although it certainly executes them stealthily and quite brilliantly), it’s also a terrific character study and a pitch-perfect meditation on modern mores, stressors and intolerance.

Stephen Yeun (The Walking Dead, Minari) is superb as struggling handyman Danny Cho. When not installing doorbells, or attempting to trim trees, he’s trying to keep his feckless, video game-playing, crypto-investing brother Paul (Young Mazino) on the right side of the law and fending his off the exhortations from his parents in Korea that he needs to go out and “find a nice Korean girl at church”.

With money increasingly becoming an issue, Danny is forced to reach out to the one man he didn’t want to – a cousin who has only just got out of jail, after spending time for running drugs out of Danny’s parents’ motel (an act which cost them their livelihood and saw them move back to Korea).

Yeun’s skill is in making Danny and his frustrations feel real, even if it’s struggling to digest a fast-food meal he’s clearly over-ordered, but doesn’t want to waste. It also means that when he finally gets the first opportunity for revenge, his response is petty, juvenile and outrageously hilarious (and brilliantly scored to Hoobastank’s The Reason).

Ali Wong’s performance as Amy Lau is likely to win her a whole new army of admirers.

However, perhaps the true revelation here is Ali Wong as Danny’s new nemesis Amy Lau. Best known as a stand-up comedian and voice actor (Big Mouth, Tuca & Bertie), as well as for the 2019 rom-com Always Be My Maybe, her performance is likely to win her a whole new army of admirers.

Overwhelmed by questions and notifications when we first meet her, recounting her road rage ordeal only results in a tepid response from her Japanese artist husband George (Joseph Lee) – after urging her to be positive, he suggesting that “maybe we should start doing the gratitude journals again”.

And while everyone keeps praising her for her sereneness and “inspirational life”, behind closed doors, Amy is filled with simmering frustration that seems about ready to boil over.

Wong brilliantly portrays the dichotomy between Amy’s very different public and private sides, in a compelling turn that might just put her in the Emmys race.

Stephen Yeun plays Beef’s much-troubled Danny Cho.

Filled with moments shocking, outrageously funny and poignant, Beef’s twists and turns will certainly keep you on the edge of your seat.

It may also may pay to get your snacks gathered and ablutions done before hitting the couch – given its addictive, binge-worthy nature – it’s going to be a while before you emerge.

Beef is now available to stream on Netflix.