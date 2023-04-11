Fifa Women's World Cup: Celebratory Lionesses doco reveals England's 50-year 'ban' on them playing the game

Lionesses: How Football Came Home is now available to rent from iTunes.

REVIEW: A perfect primer for the significance of New Zealand co-hosting this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup, documentary Lionesses: How Football Came Home (now available to stream on iTunes) is also a reminder of how far the female version of the beautiful game has come over the last few years.

For director Poppy de Villeneuve intersperses the England team’s “fairytale run” to victory at last year’s Euros on home soil, with the sometimes shocking way those aspiring to play the game had been treated in the previous century.

Yes, despite the women’s game originally developing in parallel to the men’s and attracting sizeable crowds – especially during and after World War I (53,000 apparently turned up for a 1920 Boxing Day game at Liverpool’s Goodison Park between St Helens and Kerr Ladies, with at least another 10,000 reportedly turned away at the gate) – it was stopped dead in its tracks when the Football Association issued a memo in December 1921.

“The game of football is quite unsuitable for women and ought not to be encouraged,” they wrote, decreeing that women’s game could not be played on FA affiliated football grounds, an effective banning of half the population from playing the nation’s favourite sport at a competitive level.

READ MORE:

* Ted Lasso: Wahoo! Apple's hilarious heartwarmer is still a Premier League comedy

* Fifa Women's World Cup: How watching New Zealand at a World Cup inspired my life-long love of football

* Lionesses captain Leah Williamson says period pain nearly scuppered her game



Even more jaw-droppingly, it was an edict that stayed in place for more than half a century. But even when allowed to play again in 1972, teams not only struggled to find decent pitches to play on and kits to wear (2022 squad veteran Jill Scott here recalls having to wear shorts that were three sizes too big and Sunderland shirts that were clearly “worn out”).

When, in 1984, England qualified for the two-legged first Euros final, no London club was willing to host them, so the game was held up the road in Luton. After two 35-minute halves played with a Size 4 ball (yes, the one now used by those under-13 – in New Zealand at least) on an atrocious, waterlogged pitch (as Lionesses’ VHS footage attests), just over 2500 fans saw “the battle of Kenilworth bog” go to penalties, where naturally England lost to Sweden.

Michael Regan/Getty Images England goalkeeper Mary Earps celebrates victory in the UEFA European Women's Football Championship final last year.

It would be 25 years before England would reach the final again and despite the more salubrious surroundings of Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium (and a crowd of almost 16,000), a 2-6 loss to Germany was barely noticed by those back home. “No press turned up to welcome us home and my partner ending up washing the kit,” then England manager Hope Powell laments.

Contrast that with the almost 69,000 in the Old Trafford stands for England’s opening game against Austria, or the more than 87,000 at Wembley for the final against Germany.

Setting each of the Lionesses six tournament matches against the backdrop of the increasingly tumultuous political and environmental UK summer is a terrific gambit, as are the insights from key players within the squad (midfielder Scott, goalkeeper Mary Earps, captain Leah Williamson, forward Nikita Parris) and Netherlands-born coach Sarina Wiegman, both in terms of the games themselves and their own, sometimes emotional roller-coaster physical and mental journeys in the sport to reach the top echelon.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images England’s Chloe Kelly scores the winning goal in her side's 2-1 win against Germany in the UEFA European Women's Football Championship final last year.

As well as providing inspiration and hope that Kiwis will be swept up in a similar fervour to the UK when an even bigger tournament graces our shores in July and August, in the end, Lionesses makes two things clear. Why they are one of the favourites to win the World Cup – and just how much their players love football.

As the retiring Scott, who also went viral after shouting an expletive at a German opponent during the final, laments at one point, she wishes she had learned earlier to celebrate the victories. “If I can’t do that, how can a little girl be proud when she wins a match?”

That makes the memorable sight of a large part of the jubilant England squad invading Wiegman’s press conference after the final –and singing the anthemic Three Lions – seem an even sweeter moment.

Lionesses: How Football Finally Came Home is now available to rent from iTunes.