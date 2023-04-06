Air: Ben Affleck's tale of Nike's courting of Michael Jordan flies thanks to smart writing, great casting

Air (M, 112 mins) Directed by Ben Affleck ****

There is a pivotal moment early in Air, Ben Affleck's account of how and why Michael Jordan signed to Nike.

Executive Sonny Vaccaro – played by Matt Damon – has arrived unannounced at the Jordan family home. It is a modest house in Wilmington, North Carolina. After they are introduced, mother Deloris Jordan tells Vaccaro, before their conversation properly begins, that her family have lived on this land for eight generations.

Deloris doesn't need to expand and Vaccaro knows when to shut up. If the Jordan family were living here eight generations ago, it can only have been as enslaved people. And yet, here they are – and the Jordans now own the land Vaccaro is sipping lemonade on.

Within that small exchange, writer Alex Convery sets up Air for its pay-off.

Almost everyone who will see Air, will know how it ends. Jordan signed to Nike and the Air Jordan shoe became a totem of American culture. But, the story Air has to tell is still complex and far-reaching.

In the 1980s, Nike's basketball shoe division was a distant third to Adidas and Converse. Nike were the king of the running shoe market, but its basketball presence was a laughing-stock. Adidas were so popular that athletes who were signed to other brands, would flaunt the three stripes when they were off court. Run DMC had a hit single with My Adidas – and the company didn't even ask them to write it.

Supplied Viola Davis’ Deloris Jordan and Matt Damon’s Sonny Vaccaro negotiate in a key scene in Air.

But Vaccaro was convinced that an 18-year-old rookie was going to become the greatest basketball player in the world. One of the best, near wordless, scenes in Air is of Damon as Vaccaro watching – and watching again, footage of Jordan making a three-pointer in a college final.

We don't see what Vaccaro is seeing. But, in the next scene, he explains his revelation to his immediate boss – and the penny drops for us too, and we start to get a sense of how deeply Convery might have researched this script – and how invested Affleck and everyone involved is, in getting this story out there.

Michael Jordan is only seen in Air on screens and monitors. We glimpse a tall, slim figure entering rooms and taking a seat. And we hear a few words, off-camera, but we never see the face of the actor who is representing Jordan. He is a gravitational presence, towards whom everyone turns and every action is directed. To see an actor attempting, as the song says, to Be Like Mike, would have been a fatal distraction.

Supplied Ben Affleck not only directs Air, he also plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Of the cast we do see, Damon is reliably likeable and propulsive, handing in a Vaccaro who doesn't seem too unrelated to Ford v Ferrari's Carroll Shelby. And Affleck gets out from behind the camera to do some good things as Nike CEO Phil Knight. Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans and Jason Bateman are similarly rock-solid in well written support.

The star here is Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan. She brings Air home with a quiet, but ringing monologue. As Vaccaro listens, she lays out why her son will be paid a royalty on every shoe that bears his name. No Jordan will ever work again, standing on what he does not own. And we realise, finally, the importance of the deal that Jordan struck with Nike and why that slice of history has been made into this film.

Michael Jordan and Nike changed the relationship between sponsors, athletes and owners forever. Air is a better-than-I was-expecting account of a story I only thought I knew.

Air is now screening in cinemas nationwide.