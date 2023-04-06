Lewis Capaldi shows vulnerable side in profanity-heavy Netflix doco

If you’ve never paid attention to 26-year-old Scottish musician Lewis Capaldi, there’s probably plenty you don’t know about him – but you should.

You may not know his single Bruises gave him viral fame, or that his self-deprecating and hilarious social media posts made him a fan favourite. You may or may not have heard the rumours his uncontrollable twitching on stage is a drug-related issue, rather than Tourette syndrome.

You could well scroll past the new Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, not realising it will absolutely make you cry.

While artist-bares-all documentaries are nothing new, this is a worthwhile watch for the vulnerability, the openness and the kind of vocabulary that would have had us all grounded as kids.

Here’s our biggest takeaways from Lewish Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

‘F..., I’m dying’ – Imposter syndrome, Elton John and panic attacks

The overarching theme of How I’m Feeling Now is Capaldi’s mental health, and how the massive success of his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, also highlighted his imposter syndrome, panic attacks and nerve-triggered twitching.

He’s open, honest and heartbreakingly real about all of it, even though Elton John himself emailed him to let him know his feelings of imposter syndrome and not being good at writing music were “bollocks”.

Whether feeling like he’s dying during panic attacks, or his hypochondria that has him believing he had a brain tumour as a kid, it’s always admirable when celebrities with plenty to lose open up about their very human mental health struggles.

“If something’s wrong with me, I’m like, f..k I’m dying,” he tells the camera, before revealing his obsession with dying could have something to do with the deaths of his Grandmother and Aunt when he was a kid.

Supplied Lewis Capaldi opens up about imposter syndrome and panic attacks in the new Netflix documentary.

‘You feel so guilty’ – The heartbreaking suicide that inspired Before You Go

Despite being a film about Capaldi, his music and his mental health struggles, easily the most heartbreaking moment comes via a raw breakdown from his Mum Carol, while talking about the suicide of her sister, and needing to walk off camera mid-interview.

If the sound of Capaldi’s mum crying off-screen doesn’t have you welling up, even the most stoic viewers will struggle to keep it together when the scene cuts to Capaldi singing Before You Go – an emotional song written about his Aunt’s suicide - with shots of his Mum singing along to the words off-stage.

‘It’s shite’ – The family dynamics

With Capaldi having moved back home during the pandemic, they play a major part here.

From Mum admitting to picking up her son from one-night stands to his parents still being the first people he plays his new music to, the closeness, and the frustrations are real, relatable and at times, just really sad.

However, it’s heartening to see the singer still goes straight to Mum and Dad to have first listens to new music.

Even when, as shown in one moment, his Dad’s response is, “it’s shite” where his mum, a little more diplomatic suggests it’s not, “one of your better ones”.

Supplied The young Scottish musician revealed he is a hypochondriac and always thinks he's dying when something is wrong.

‘I know I’m not dying’ – Taking time out to focus on mental health

Throughout the entire first half of the doco, the increasing severity of Capaldi’s tics seemed to build up to the not unexpected, but still heartbreaking moment where the singer, performing at Wembley has to stop the show due to uncontrollable tics, his dad breaks down in tears and the singer winds up taking four months off music to focus on mental health.

He was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome and jokes he “couldn't get a hard on” due to the medication, but was relieved to know he “wasn’t dying”.

It’s tough to watch the documentary play out without feeling like life is simply really unfair. When the album is finally finished, Capaldi is finally proud of what he’s produced. Massive celebrations come with his first single Forget Me hitting number one. Tourette symptoms are under control, he’s returning to the stage. Capaldi’s comeback plays out with a win.

Only the story isn’t over with the rolling of the credits.

Just this week he revealed he may need to quit the music industry if his symptoms worsen.

“I hate hyperbole, but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in,” he said.