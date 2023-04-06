The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Wahoo! Nintendo's hero redeemed 30 years after one of the worst films ever

The Super Mario Brothers Movie (PG, 92mins) Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic ****

The first Hollywood movie directly based on specific video game characters was very nearly the last.

Not only did 1993’s live-action Super Mario Bros. lose money at the box-office, it has a reputation for being one of the worst movies Tinseltown has ever created.

Stars Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo and Dennis Hopper have also detailed the nightmarish shoot over the years, which included on-set injuries, a bickering husband-and-wife directorial duo and no one in particular having any idea what was really going on.

So, even though 30 years have now past, one could be forgiven for approaching this animated take on essentially the same plot with a degree of caution. Could this be 2023’s answer to the notorious bad The Emoji Movie?

Thankfully, the answer is “hell no”.

Screenwriter Matthew Fogel might have a somewhat spotty record having penned sequels to Minions, The Lego Movie and Big Momma’s House, but directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic bring the same wit and sparkle here that the former managed in the quite brilliant Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

ITN Chris Pratt & Charlie Day bring Mario & Luigi to life in The Super Mario Brothers Movie.

Having drained their life savings to advertise branching out on their own (via a hilarious ‘80s TV-style commercial), New York brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) almost immediately find their reputation in tatters after a canine catastrophe ruins their first job.

Labeled as “Brooklyn’s favourite failures” by their old boss and given little support from their own family, the pint-sized plumbers admit to being sick and tired of feeling so small.

It’s at this, perhaps their lowest point, that Mario spies an opportunity for redemption. Local authorities are struggling to contain the effects of an overflowing water main.

Rushing down to “ground zero”, the boys immediately set to work with their “special set of skills”.

Supplied The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a breathless, hilarious, knockabout action-adventure that might be slight on plot, but delivers on thrills and laughs, as well as Easter Eggs and fan service for anyone who has played a Mario Nintendo game.

However, as they enter the sewers to make the necessary repairs, they suddenly find themselves sucked into a magical pipe. Careening across the sky in what seems like another world entirely, the pair are separated – Mario ending up in a Mushroom Kingdom, Luigi in the ominous-looking Dark Lands.

As Mario seeks the help of the kingdom’s Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Loy) to rescue his sibling, he discovers, to his horror, that Luigi is likely to have fallen into the clutches of “the most evil, wretched creature alive” – Bowser (an almost unrecognisable-sounding Jack Black).

What follows is a breathless, hilarious, knockabout action-adventure that might be slight on plot, but delivers on thrills and laughs, as well as Easter Eggs and fan service for anyone who has played a Mario Nintendo game (from early 1980s arcade and hand-held game Donkey Kong – where our hero was known as Jumpman – through to the various iterations of Super Mario World and Mario Kart).

Available for free via Beamafilm, Super Mario Bros. is widely considered one of the worst movies of the 1990s.

While parents should be warned that the violence, perils and sub-texts (Daddy’s issues abound, there’s more than a touch of toxic masculinity and Peach threatens to go full-Elsa at one point) are perhaps a little darker than you might expect for littlies, for the most part, this offers fun for all the family.

Pratt’s Mario is a little less irritatingly faux Italian-American and far more likeable than the trailer suggested, Taylor-Joy’s princess takes no prisoners and Rogen’s Donkey Kong is a memorable second-banana.

However, the MVP here is undoubtedly Black. Just when you think, you’ve got Bowser pegged as a boring lay-everything-to-waste baddie, it turns out mass destruction is actually his Plan B. Cue a pitch-perfect Meatloaf-esque “ballad” that’s the standout in a fabulous ‘80s-infused soundtrack that also includes classic cuts from A-ha, AC/DC, ELO and, yes, THAT song (that’s in everything at the moment) from Bonnie Tyler.

Supplied Chris Pratt voices Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Delivering regular laugh-out-loud moments (if my 12-year-old companion and I were anything to go by on Wednesday night), this might be the April school holiday salvation you’ve been looking for.

So, if the kids say they wanna go, don’t say “no”, say “Wahoo”.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now screening in cinemas nationwide.