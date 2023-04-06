The Pope's Exorcist: Russell Crowe's tacky, tediously competent revisionist nonsense

The Pope's Exorcist (R16, 103 mins) Directed by Julius Avery **

According to his own estimates, Father Gabriele Amorth conducted some 30,000 exorcisms in his 30-year career as the pope's actual exorcist. And he still found the time to write a couple of best-selling memoirs about his exploits.

Now, to be fair, Amorth did say that one person could be infected with hundreds of demons – and that every demon counted as a separate exorcism. He also said that 98% of what he did, didn't involve anything demonic at all – and were a matter of counselling and a bit of bush psychology.

But, by film-reviewer maths, I still reckon Amorth would have needed to drive at least two or three beasties out of his flock EVERY DAY, to even get near those sort of numbers. Now, I don't know about you, but I feel like I've seen some poor behaviour in my short life. I did grow up in Hamilton, after all.

READ MORE:

* Air: Ben Affleck's tale of Nike's courting of Michael Jordan flies thanks to smart writing, great casting

* Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves: An action-comedy that's a huge pile of fun

* John Wick 4: A fitting, three-hour finale with more of everything the fans love

* Red, White and Brass: A Kiwi charmer that's pretty much the definition of a feel-good movie



But not once – not even among my friends with Iron Maiden t-shirts – did I think to myself, "hmm, that young fellow is possessed by a demon". And yet Father Amorth reckoned he met two or three people a day, every day of his career, who needed a quick squirt of the holy toilet duck? I'm not buying it and neither should you.

And that's not even the least credible thing about The Pope's Exorcist. Nope, what really made me snort my popcorn back out the way it came in, was Amorth – played here by Russell Crowe, with an accent that gets around the Mediterranean like a migratory gannet – manages to arrive in Seville, Spain, on the same Lambretta scooter we saw him riding around the Vatican, only 10 minutes before.

SONY PICTURES The Pope's Exorcist is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.

Crowe dismounts, adjusts the jaunty homburg he wears in lieu of a helmet and makes his way into the apparently evil-ridden old priory he has been sent to investigate, without anyone mentioning that he has just travelled 2500 kilometres on a tiny scooter and arrived without a hair out of place?

Ten thousand demons I could believe. But that scooter ride is where The Pope's Exorcist lost me completely.

The Pope's Exorcist is a tediously competent mess. Any film with "exorcist" in the title is effectively still cashing in on the almighty 1973 original – and The Pope's Exorcist is not even bothering to pretend otherwise.

Supplied Russell Crowe plays Father Gabriele Amorth with an accent that gets around the Mediterranean like a migratory gannet.

Crowe's Amorth is soon joined by a younger, more conflicted priest. And the two of them set about getting splashy with the holy water over the stricken figure of a young American boy – and then his mother and older sister.

The family, we are told, have inherited the crumbling priory and are now employing local workers to renovate it, so it can be sold and the family can move back to the US. But, wouldn't you know it, one of the workers has knocked a hole in a cellar wall – and that is all it took for some ancient evil to make its way up the stairs and turn the family into the exact same potty-mouthed, neck twisting, levitating and projectile hurling clichés we've seen in every exorcism film ever made.

The only things saving The Pope's Exorcist – apart from the unintended laughs, of which there are many – is a performance from Crowe that suggests he thought the whole thing was hilarious too, and a cameo from the legendary Franco Nero that at least made me sit up and take notice.

Supplied Not even one of Amorth's alleged exorcisms could have gotten the stink off of this mess of a movie.

The Pope's Exorcist is beautifully photographed, competently assembled and amusingly well-acted. Director Julius Avery (Samaritan) cinematographer Khalid Mohtaseb – and whoever assembled the sets and the soundtrack – all acquit themselves well. But the film is still a reeking pile of tacky and revisionist nonsense.

Not even one of Amorth's alleged exorcisms could have gotten the stink off of this one.

The Pope’s Exorcist is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.