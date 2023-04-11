New Zealand-shot horror Pearl will get chance to screen in Kiwi cinemas after all

Pearl will finally get its long-awaited New Zealand premiere at Whanganui's Embassy 3 on April 27.

Shot in New Zealand, one of the most critically-acclaimed and audience adored horrors of the past year will finally get its chance to “Terror-Fi” Kiwi cinema audiences later this month.

Just when a disappointing digital debut seemed the destiny for Ti West’s Pearl, the Terror-Fi Film Festival has managed to negotiate screenings in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch, as well as an April 27 premiere in Whanganui, where the Mia Goth-starring movie was shot back in early 2021.

Arguably the best thing to come out of New Zealand’s Covid managed-isolation system, Pearl was the surprise prequel to West’s X that virtually nobody knew was being shot on our shores. A 1918-set visual and visceral symphony that’s both a harrowing psychological horror and homage to timeless Technicolor fantasies like The Wizard of Oz and Mary Poppins, it was lauded at both the Venice and Toronto film festivals last year.

But while cinemagoers across the globe have been able to see the film for months, Kiwis have been waiting in vain for news of the local release of the New Zealand Film Commission-funded film that employed around 350 Kiwis almost exactly two years ago. Until now.

In announcing the screenings, Terror-Fi festival director James Partridge said he was really excited to have made it possible for local audiences to see a film “a lot of incredibly talented Kiwis worked on”.

“It’s important that films that were shot in New Zealand make it to the cinema here. Terror-Fi exists to bring amazing genre films to audiences, particularly those that aren’t getting a general cinematic release. There can be any number of reasons why films don’t make it to our movie theatres, but we’re very fortunate to be in a position to help make it happen regardless.”

SUPPLIED Pearl was shot back-to-back with X in the autumn of 2021.

The cinematic love child of Oz and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, Pearl was conceived while director West and star Goth waited out their two weeks hotel isolation before shooting X in the Wairarapa.

Set 60 years before that tale (cleverly during the pandemic of 1918, given the government restrictions at the time of the shoot), it focuses on war bride Pearl’s (Goth) attempts to emulate the Silver Screen stars she so adores and find the fame and fortune that might take her far away from her parent’s isolated Texas farm.

Supplied Mia Goth is Pearl.

Featuring dance numbers, former Nothing Trivial and Shortland Street star Tandi Wright as Pearl’s maniacal German-speaking mother and a rotting cooked pig, the film has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92%, with critics particularly raving about Goth’s (Suspiria, Emma) performance.

While she’s superb throughout, evoking memories of the best of Bette Davis or Christina Ricci, it’s in the dying minutes of the film that she really ramps it up, delivering perhaps the most memorable ending to a movie of the last few years.

Pearl will have its New Zealand premiere at Whanganui’s Embassy 3 Cinema on Thursday, April 27, with screenings to follow in Wellington (The Roxy, April 28), Auckland (The Capitol, April 30) and Christchurch (Alice Cinemas, April 30). For more information and tickets, see terrorfifest.com

It is also scheduled to be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on May 25 and will also be available on online rental services sometime next month.