Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival: Innovative doco offers fresh insights, perspective

Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival (PG, 90 mins) Directed by Bobbi Hansel, Caspar Mazzotti ****

Did I need to see another telling of the incredible story of Ernest Shackleton and his crew?

Surely the 2001 film The Endurance: Shackleton's Legendary Antarctic Expedition was the last word in Shackleton documentaries?

And if you can't find a copy of that fine film, there are at least a dozen others on YouTube available to watched for free.

And yet, on a big screen especially, Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival does have something new to tell us. Or at least, it has some insights to share, that no Shackleton film has maybe ever quite captured before.

Shackleton's expedition set out from England in 1914 to take on the last challenge of Antarctic exploration. No one had crossed the continent from one side to the other and Shackleton was determined to claim that prize.

With his crew of 27, Shackleton sailed The Endurance into the pack ice of the Weddell Sea and became stuck. If you don't know what happened next, I won't spoil the story for you. It's enough to say that Shackleton and his men made it back to England nearly two years later, having endured what is generally regarded as the toughest day at the office in modern history.

Australian adventurer and environmentalist Tim Jarvis is our guide in Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival.

What Shackleton and the crew of the Endurance achieved and overcame is beyond anything a fiction writer would dare invent. Matt Damon's travails in The Martian are a walk to the shops in comparison.

Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival is presented and at times enacted by Australian adventurer and environmentalist Tim Jarvis. Among many, many other feats, Jarvis and a small team have successfully repeated a few of the more jaw-dropping elements of the Shackleton party's journey. And modern-day footage of this is used here in lieu of staged recreations.

It's a nice approach, that brings freshness, context and transparency to this film. When Jarvis says, "if we carry on here, we are going to die", we don't doubt him.

Jarvis also makes sure we understand how much these landscapes – and particularly the ice sheets – have changed, even in the two decades he has been visiting the Antarctic and its surrounds.

The film-makers also spend a gratifying amount of time on the achievements and bravery of Frank Worsley, the New Zealand-born captain and navigator who was pivotal to the crew's survival. And also on Frank Hurley, the Australian photographer whose glass-plate images have immortalised the expedition.

Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival makes sure we also understand how much the Antarctic landscapes – and particularly the ice sheets – have changed, even in the last two decades.

So, yes, Shackleton, his crew and The Endurance can easily withstand one more telling. It is a story that is endlessly inspiring and moving – even though directors and editors Bobbi Hansel, Caspar Mazzotti eschew some of the more obviously tear-jerking beats of the story. And seeing that land and those oceans with modern cameras and drones available, is as awe-inspiring as ever.

Whether you know the story or not, Jarvis, Hansel and Mazzotti have told it well. Bravo.

