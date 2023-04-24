Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

Local series Ten 7: Aotearoa takes a closer look at crime in Aotearoa and the communites and people affected.

Ten 7: The Final Week (7.30pm, Monday to Wednesday, May 1 to 3, TVNZ 2)

The long-running, sometimes controversial reality series focused on Kiwi crime bows out with a look back at some of the most memorable moments from the past two decades.

Host Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto also promises some previously unseen footage, as well as a look at the latest cases where NZ Police are after the public’s help.

Whether you loved it or loathed it, throughout its history, the show has apparently directly contributed to nearly 1000 arrests, as well as helping to progress countless cases and solve hundreds of crimes.

Supplied Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto is the host of Ten 7: The Final Week.

Tāmati Rimene-Sproat goes on a pilgrimage across the motu in Tāmati’s RSA Roadie.

Tāmati’s RSA Roadie (10am, Tuesday, April 25, TVNZ 1)

For decades, Returned Servicemen’s Associations (RSA) have been a cornerstone of small towns across Aotearoa – places where veterans could seek refuge from the challenges of daily life and share kōrero with others who understood the true price of war. Now many are falling apart, or on the brink of closure.

In this documentary, presenter Tāmati Rimene-Sproat goes on a pilgrimage across the motu, to meet the people that are keeping these places alive, capture their precious stories and ponder the future of these once vital and vibrant institutions.

Part of the channel’s annual Anzac Day commemorations, this 2019 documentary sees Dame Helen Mirren retrace the life of famous young German diarist Anne Frank, through her writing and the lives of five other women, who as young girls, were also deported to concentration camps, but eventually escaped the Holocaust.

“Heartfelt and valuable,” wrote The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw.

Supplied Bria Vinaite and Brooklynn Prince play mother and daughter in The Florida Project.

Set over one summer, this 2017 drama follows precocious six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), as she courts mischief and adventure with a ragtag group of playmates and bonds with her rebellious, but caring mother (Bria Vinaite), while living in the shadow of Walt Disney World.

That this provocative portrait of American poverty should come from writer-director Sean Baker (Tangerine, Red Rocket) is perhaps no surprise.

A film not for the faint-hearted, easily-offended, or frequently irritated by "kids these days", Florida is nonetheless a vibrant and vital slice of modern American cinema.

Love & Death (8.30pm, Sundays from April 30, SoHo)

Hot on the heels of last year’s Melanie Lynskey-starring Candy, comes this six-part true-crime drama which is also based on the case of Wylie, Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who was accused of the brutal 1980 axe murder of her friend Betty Gore.

WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen takes on the main role, while the supporting cast of this David E. Kelley-penned (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) tale includes Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit and Lily Rabe.

Supplied Claire Rushbrook and Adeel Akhtar are Ali & Ava.

Ali & Ava (8.30pm, Sunday, April 30, Rialto)

Rightly nominated for two Baftas and a double-winner at the British Independent Film Awards, Clio Barnard’s heartfelt, Bradford-set 2021 romantic-drama about a budding relationship between an Irish-British teacher’s assistant and five-time grandmother and a British-Pakistani landlord still coming to terms with the breakdown of his marriage, will remind you of the best works of Mike Leigh and Ken Loach.

Claire Rushbrook and Adeel Akhtar are both magnificent, together and apart, bringing a genuine sense of separate heartache and combined chemistry that’s both engrossing and life-affirming, while very much still rooted in a – sometimes – depressing reality.

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years (8.30pm, Monday, May 1, Whakaata Māori)

Ron Howard's intimate, innovative and intensely interesting 2016 documentary charts the progress of the mop-topped quartet, from the cellars of Liverpool to the making of Sgt. Pepper.

Through a stunning combination of archival video and audio footage, later interviews with George Harrison and John Lennon and modern-day chats with surviving members Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, Howard has created a tale that will both stir long-dormant memories for baby boomers and provide deeper insight into The Beatles phenomenon and legacy for the generations who never saw them in their prime.