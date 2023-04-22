Gone by May: The best movies leaving Neon this month

The Caped Crusader's finest hours and two of the greatest "big night out" tales of all-time are among the flicks you're running out of time to see.

While there are constant arrivals of fresh movies and TV shows on Neon, there’s also a regular churn of content dropping off the Kiwi owned and curated streaming service.

So although you might think a film or programme will be available to watch on there in perpetuity, the truth is licencing deals mean they are usually only there for a few months – or years – at a time.

I Am Legend, The Dark Knight and Monster House are among the best films leaving Neon at the end of April.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of nine superb movies that won’t be around come May 1 – so catch them while you can.

Supplied Michael Keaton is Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Michael Keaton’s “ghost with the most” helps makes Burton’s pitch-black comedy a riot from start to finish. He plays the eponymous bio-exorcist who is called into assist when a séance goes awry for ghostly couple Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis). Winona Ryder also stars.

“The story almost comes off the rails, but Beetlejuice's charm lies more in the execution. The movie is crammed with visual invention and snappy comedy,” wrote The Guardian’s Steve Rose.

Supplied Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudekis joined forces for Colossal.

Colossal (2016)

Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudekis star in this sci-fi-tinged comedy about an out- of-work party girl forced to leave her life in New York City and move back home. When reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, she gradually comes to the realisation that she is somehow connected to this phenomenon.

"For better and worse, you won't have seen a movie like Colossal before, and you won't again," wrote Time Out London's Tom Huddleston.

Supplied The Dark Knight was Christian Bale’s second outing as the Caped Crusader.

The Dark Knight (2008)

While Batman (Christian Bale) himself raised the stakes in the war on crime, Nolan raised the bar when it came to comic-book movies with this memorably spectacular effect. Top-notch drama, action and some killer twists all combined to create one of the best movies of the century so far.

The real joy though was in the performances. While Heath Ledger deservedly stole the plaudits for his shading of the “clown prince of crime”, there were almost equally impressive efforts from Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent and Maggie Gyllenhaal as assistant district attorney Rachel Dawes.

The two other films in Nolan’s Bat-trilogy – 2005’s Batman Begins and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises – also leave Neon the same day.

supplied Sharlto Copley delivered a star-making turn as Wilkus van der Marwe in District 9.

District 9 (2009)

Sir Peter Jackson produced this South African-set documentary style 2009 sci-fi tale about an alien invasion that doesn't go well for the visitors.

Adapted from writer-director Neil Blomkamp's 2006 short film Alive in Joburg, it made a star out of its human lead Sharlto Copley.

"Very smart sci-fi, but it's also a scathing social satire hidden inside a terrific action thriller teeming with gross aliens and regrettable inter-species conflict. And it's a blast," wrote Los Angeles Times' Betsy Sharkey.

supplied Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper and Ed Helms teamed up for The Hangover.

The Hangover (2009)

Bringing together Bradley Cooper, Justin Bartha, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis, this was the comedy that launched a memorable trilogy and countless imitators.

Three buddies wake up from a Los Vegas bachelor party with no memory of the previous night and no trace of the groom-to-be. With time ticking until the ceremony, they’ll need to retrace their steps to find him – and fast. The eclectic cast also includes Ken Jeong, Heather Graham, Rob Riggle and Mike Tyson.

“Every bit as crass, offensive and incorrect as you'd expect, but it's also – gulp! – really very funny an awful lot of the time, as well as bizarrely gripping,” wrote The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw.

Supplied Will Smith is a man alone in I Am Legend.

I Am Legend (2007)

More than a decade in development, this Will Smith-starrer originally appeared at the tail end of a significant cycle of zombie and vampire films.

Director Francis Lawrence, aided by Australian Andrew Lesnie's stunning cinematography, does a superb job of realising a New York reclaimed by nature, while the terrific use of sound just adds to the chilling atmosphere as Smith’s virologist attempts to find a cure for the mutation that has turned nearly everyone else around him into mindless killers.

Supplied/Stuff Sally Hawkins’ character is at the heart of Made in Dagenham.

Made in Dagenham (2010)

Sally Hawkins, Andrea Riseborough and Bob Hoskins star in this dramatisation of the 1968 strike at the Ford Dagenham car plant in London, when female workers walked out in protest at sexual discrimination.

"A retro romp with heart, smarts, soul and wit that will restore your faith in the power of the picket line," wrote The New York Observer 's Una LaMarche.

SUPPLIED Three teens discover their neighbour's house is really a living, breathing, scary creature in Monster House.

Monster House (2006)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Steve Buscemi and Kathleen Turner are among those providing voices for this spooky animated adventure about three teens who discover that their neighbour's house is really a living, breathing, scary monster.

"The first true horror film for children, " wrote USA Today's Scott Bowles, while Entertainment Weekly's Lisa Schwarzbaum thought the movie "also shimmers and shakes in all its motion-capture animated beauty with the slyly deep sensibilities of executive producer Robert Zemeckis".

Stuff In The World’s End, Martin Freeman, Paddy Considine, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Eddie Marsan embark on a pub crawl they’ll never forget.

The World’s End (2013)

Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz director Ed Wright reunited Simon Pegg and Nick Frost for this action-comedy about five friends who unwittingly become humankind's only hope for survival while attempting to top their two-decade old legendary pub crawl.

"It'll knock you on your ass from laughing, when you're not rubbing your eyes in disbelief," wrote Rolling Stone's Peter Travers.