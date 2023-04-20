Paper Spiders: New Zealand-raised actor Stefania LaVie Owen shines in US mother-daughter mental health drama

Paper Spiders (M, 109mins) Directed by Inon Shampanier ***½

Melanie Leedy (Florida-born, but Pāuatahanui-raised Stefania LaVie Owen) was beginning to regret having her mother Dawn (Lili Taylor) along on her tour of the University of Southern California.

What initially seemed like a good idea, getting her mother’s perspective on the college her late husband went to, was rapidly turning into a nightmare, as Dawn loudly queries their guide on campus crime statistics and highlights other safety concerns.

Sure, her mom had always been somewhat quirky, a touch neurotic, but this seemed next level.

Still, Melanie gritted her teeth and stayed calm, sure that was all related to the prospect of her being potentially 3000 miles away should her scholarship application be successful. Comments like, “why did I push you to get straight As, if it was pushing you straight out the door?”, simply cementing that belief.

READ MORE:

* Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: A hilarious riff on the traditional rock biopic

* The show once considered too violent for Kiwi kids shoots its 30th anniversary Netflix special - in New Zealand

* Suzume: Richly rewarding and surprisingly deep anime continues CoMix's fine run

* New Zealand-shot horror Pearl will get chance to screen in Kiwi cinemas after all



However, once back in New York, it only takes a single accident to send Dawn spiralling. A gouged tree might be the only physical damage of a moment’s carelessness from their new neighbours, but, in Dawn’s mind, it’s just the start of a relentless campaign designed to drive her from her home.

Suddenly every shadow and rustle is an attempt by him to brake in, despite Melanie finding no evidence to back that up.

Attempting to defuse an escalating contretemps, she pays a visit next door, only to discover that her mother has already taken out a restraining order.

Pāuatahanui-raised Stefania LaVie Owen, right, stars opposite Lili Taylor in Paper Spiders.

As Dawn’s erratic behaviour begins to affect her studies, Melanie is at a loss as to what to do, especially after the former hires a private investigator, commits mail theft and becomes convinced that the neighbour is spying on them through Melanie’s laptop.

Co-written by the team of director Inon Shampanier with his wife Natalie (whose previous collaborations include the Dominic Monaghan action-thriller The Millionaire Tour), Paper Spiders offers up a fairly standard TV movie premise elevated by two terrific performances from Taylor (TV’s Six Feet Under) and half-Kiwi Owen (Sweet Tooth).

The former has always had a reputation of excelling at playing women under pressure (especially in the 1993 movie I Shot Andy Warhol) – and certainly doesn’t disappoint here – while Owen makes the most of a rare lead role.

The central mother-daughter tension is well sold by Paper Spiders’ compelling duo and it offers perhaps a more realistic view of the situation than your typical, simplistic, Hollywood resolution.

Not everything works, there are some narrative shortcuts, a couple of disappointingly predictable set pieces, a few loose ends (Ian Nelson is left in a kind of limbo as Melanie’s troubled, but charismatic would-be boyfriend) and the dénouement won’t be to everyone’s satisfaction.

However, the central mother-daughter tension is well sold by its compelling duo and it offers perhaps a more realistic view of the situation than your typical, simplistic, Hollywood resolution.

Paper Spiders is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.