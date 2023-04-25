Almost Australian: Netflix debut for travelogue which sees Miriam Margolyes at her freewheeling best

REVIEW: Those who enjoyed Miriam Margolyes’ enlightening and entertaining misadventures in Scotland with Alan Cumming are in for a treat that’s arrived just in time for Anzac Day.

Dropping on Netflix last night (April 24), the three-part 2020 documentary series Almost Australian sees the then self-confessed “78-year-old Jewish lesbian” embarking on a two-month, 10,000km odyssey across “the Lucky Country”.

Inspired by her confirmation as a citizen of her adopted home more than three decades after first visiting Bondi Beach and subsequently establishing a home with her partner in New South Wales’ Southern Highlands, Margolyes hits the road as a grey nomad (yes folks, she not only has to negotiate another onboard toilet, but she’s also behind the wheel for this one) trying to find out the current state of the Australian Dream and what that actually means to a wide variety of people who call the world’s sixth- largest country home.

Thanks to her insightful, empathetic, but sometimes brutally frank interviewing style, the result is not only fascinating and hilarious viewing, but also surprisingly emotional.

A visit to a suburban Melbourne St. Vincent de Paul charity shop (ostensibly to indulge Margolyes’ obsession with Pyrex dishes) results in a tearful encounter with Afghan refugee Moj (as he regales her with his incredible journey as a young boy to his new home), while her first-ever camping ground visit (because her mother always told her that was “something nice Jewish girls don’t do”) unearths the van-dwelling Claire, who shocks Margolyes (and that is saying something) with both the news that women over-55 are the fastest growing sector of Australia’s homeless community and that her toilet is under her kitchen bench.

A visit to the small New South Wales town of Trundle also makes for a sobering watch. Firstly, staff and clients at the local hairdressers detail the impact the then three-year drought has had on all 380 or so residents, before a trip to the O’Brien farm starkly demonstrates just how quickly the land – and the lives of those who economically rely on it – can deteriorate.

Notoriously nipper averse, there’s a tense moment when Margolyes challenges young cocky Harrison O’Brien’s assertion that Mother Nature is solely responsible for their plight. “Have you heard of climate change?” she provocatively asks. However, it’s all resolved amicably, as he promises to do a little investigation, and she tells his mother that while she’s “famous for hating children, they’ll [Harrison and his younger brother] do”.

Thanks to an insightful, empathetic and brutally frank interviewing style, Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian is fascinating, hilarious and surprisingly emotional viewing.

And it’s that disarming, often self-effacing charm (especially in its gloriously unfiltered way) that really makes Margolyes a cut above the Clunes, Rhys-Jones and others who regularly traverse the travelogue genre. She’s not afraid to shout support at the topless blokes doing chin-ups at Bondi Beach, ask a trio of older swimmers if they pee in the ocean during their daily swim and admit that she gets her partner to dye all her knickers navy blue.

For those unfamiliar with Australian history and government policy, especially with regards to immigration and how the colony was established in the first place, prepare yourself for a few shocks. Everyone else, just sit back and buckle in for three hours of Margolyes at her freewheeling best.

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian is now available to stream on Netflix.