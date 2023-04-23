By the way, you're living in the world's greatest film studio

Pearl will finally get its long-awaited New Zealand premiere at Whanganui's Embassy 3 on April 27.

OPINION: I occasionally work as a location scout in the New Zealand film industry.

Location scouting is about as much fun as it sounds. Driving around the countryside and cities looking for interesting stuff to take photographs of has always been my idea of a good time. And I sometimes get paid to do just that.

And Aotearoa is maybe the greatest country in the world to have this job. Down here, at the last bus stop on Earth, we have pretty much everything you could ever need, to make believe you were anywhere at all.

A few years back I was given a brief that included rugged Northern Californian coastline, Texan tundra, beech forest, Kentucky woodland, a pass in the Rocky Mountains and a couple of 19th-century stone walls that could be part of an American Civil War fort. It took me three glorious weeks and a lot of false starts and dead ends, but I found all of it – and all within a couple of days’ drive from where I live.

So maybe it's no wonder there's been a fantastic cluster of ‘American’ horror movies coming through our cinemas and streamers over the last few months, all of which were largely shot right here.

Pearl, season 2 of Sweet Tooth and M3gan are among the Hollywood horrors and fantasies that have recently been shot on our shores.

Next week, Covid-willing, I'll finally get to see Pearl, Ti West's sequel to the terrific and unexpected X. Both films were made a few hours north of Wellington, with the hinterlands around Whanganui standing in for rural Texas and stretches of the American Midwest.

I've spent a few days in Texas, between the cities, staring out the window of a happily slow train. And not once did I think, "Crikey..that looks like a bit like Whanganui".

But, it’s always amazing, what the right framing and a bit of colour grading can achieve.

Likewise, Gerard Johnstone's M3gan – which did absolutely everything it needed to impress me as a horror and satire – was mostly made around suburban Auckland, with the city standing in for Seattle and a few other places. A sequel to M3gan has been announced – and with a bit of luck – should be back in Auckland filming, maybe as soon as this year.

SUPPLIED Meet the killer star of the New Zealand-shot movie M3gan.

On streamers, Don't Make Me Go, No Exit, The Royal Treatment, Cowboy Bebop, Sweet Tooth, Mr. Corman, Mulan and Alita: Battle Angel have all come here to shoot. With long daylight hours, world-class crews, and that incredible diversity of locations – why wouldn't you?

It's been nearly 30 years since producer Rob Tapert brought Hercules: The Legendary Journeys to Auckland’s west coast. And even longer since schoolboy Peter Jackson looked out a train window, somewhere in the middle of the North Island and realised this could be Middle Earth.

I figure those two events are as good a place as any, to call a starting place for our film industry as we know it today.

NETFLIX Season 2 of Netflix's New Zealand-shot Sweet Tooth is set to debut on April 27.

I don't know how many hundreds of films there have been since, or how many tens of thousands of jobs and tens of billions of dollars the business has generated. But I do look out from my van sometimes and think, “Wow. It's not just the world's best dairy farm, adventure park and a place to launch rockets from. We're also pretty much the world's greatest film studio”.

And that makes me happy too.