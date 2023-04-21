The Diplomat: Keri Russell's addictive new trans-Atlantic Netflix thriller

The Diplomat is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: Fans of The Americans and Homeland rejoice. Netflix has just unleashed a new political thriller that looks set to provide an equally absorbing and addictive watch.

The creation of former Homeland, Grey’s Anatomy and The West Wing screenwriter Debora Cahn, The Diplomat offers Keri Russell her best role since she finished her five season run as KGB intelligence officer Elizabeth Jennings in 2018.

When we first meet Kate Wyler, the career envoy is excitedly preparing for a new position in Kabul. Much preferring substantive to ceremonial work, she’s acutely aware of the challenges ahead, but “hoping to save a shred of what we spent 2400 American lives building”.

However, an explosion off the coast of Iran potentially leaves all her plans in tatters. British aircraft carrier HMS Courageous has apparently been hit by a terrorist attack.

With 25 already pronounced dead and many still unaccounted for, it’s a bad time for the Americans to be without a representative in London. So when the call comes from White House, Kate assumes it’s to enlist her vastly more experienced husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) into the vacant position. Turns out though, President Rayburn (Michael McKean) and his chief of staff Nana Mensah (Billie Appiah) both want her, and not just because Hal probably burnt his bridges by calling the current Secretary of State Miguel Ganon (Miguel Sandoval) “a war criminal”.

“We have a plane waiting. We’d like you to get on it,” Nana emphatically states, stopping Kate’s protests short, and assuring her that “the President is sending you to stop a war before it starts – not butter a crumpet”.

Keri Russell is The Diplomat.

The reality feels somewhat different though, when Kate and Hal arrive on UK soil just hours later. Her new home – Winfield House – has six gardeners and a stylist on call, which staff are heavily suggesting she immediately makes use of, especially as British Vogue already want to do a profile as soon as possible.

“I’m here for 30 funerals,” she retorts. “And the only tea-length garment I packed is a burka. I have a black suit and a black suit. I’m not getting dressed by someone called Pippa, so a woman’s magazine can ask who I’m wearing – and what advice I have for little girls.”

That battle though is just the start of a truly testing day that will see her encounter the UK Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) twice, seemingly undermined by the Secretary of State and almost compromised by her scheming husband’s own agenda.

Russell’s Kate Wyler might just be the best US political thriller character since Claire Danes’ magnificently chaotic and confoundingly brilliant Carrie Mathison.

And that’s just the start of the twists, turns and WTF moments that The Diplomat throws up in the opening hour. Thankfully, by the time the credits roll, it’s exhilaration, rather than exhaustion, you’ll be feeling – ready to binge-watch as many of the eight episodes as you can in one sitting in order to find out just how Kate handles the increasingly tense and bizarre situation – and just who really is playing who in the wider scheme of things.

It’s gripping, compelling viewing, the crisp dialogue and snappy action brought to life by the terrific ensemble that also includes Ato Essandoh (Away), Ali Ahn (Raising Dion), Austin Dennison (The Sandman) and Celia Imrie (Love Sarah).

Aside from an acerbic, scene-stealing Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), this though is very much Russell’s time to shine. And whether it’s preventing America from attacking an unstable regime without due diligence (or evidence), or worrying that “having scratched my face and picked a wedgie, I have lipstick on my ass”, she might just be the best US political thriller character since Claire Danes’ magnificently chaotic and confoundingly brilliant Carrie Mathison.

The Diplomat is now streaming on Netflix.