American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Netflix's authoritative look at a crime that shocked the world

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing is now available to stream on Netflix.

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

The 2013 bombing of the finish line of the Boston Marathon was a shocking crime that made headlines around the world for months.

The FBI and the Boston police were faced with sifting through thousands of hours of cellphone and security camera footage, looking for the people who may have planted the two bombs.

All around the case, an internet frenzy of gossip, supposition and deliberate misinformation was unlike anything the media or law enforcement had ever seen before. This was a terrorism attack on American soil, but for the first time amplified and distorted through Facebook, YouTube and Twitter – all of which were approaching early peaks of usage.

When photos of the two prime suspects were released to the media – against the wishes of many in the FBI – nothing could stop the public vigilantism – and the tragedy that unfolded.

The horrible irony of all of this was that the bombers were probably radicalised, not by mosques and imams, but by the bigotry and hatred they faced after 9/11 and the anti-Islam focus of the American media and society in the years that followed.

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing is a very well put together and seemingly authoritative, three-part documentary series. It interviews people who know what they are talking about – and who were playing lead roles in the investigation in the days immediately following the attack.

The series is exhaustive – and occasionally gruesome, but never seems gratuitous or tasteless.

It was inevitable that there would be a documentary series about the Boston Marathon Bombing and that Netflix would show it. But American Manhunt is probably about as well-made as it could be.

WARNER BROS Space Jam: A New Legacy is now available to stream on Netflix.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Sometimes, I feel like the only person in the world who actually didn't mind Space Jam: A New Legacy, back in 2021 when it dropped into our cinemas and promptly became a legendary flop.

A New Legacy was a doomed attempt to update the beloved 1996 original. The first film – which is also on Netflix, yay! – starred Michael Jordan, nearing the end of his basketball career, being pulled into a parallel universe of 'toons – Bugs Bunny and friends – and being roped into saving the 'toons from being kidnapped to an alien planet. Of course, it's a daft film – but the special effects at the time were phenomenal and the storytelling actually holds up pretty well.

Space Jam producer Ivan Reitman called Robert Zemeckis – who had made Who Framed Roger Rabbit – and asked his advice on combining live-action with animation. Zemeckis's advice was, "run away! It nearly killed me!"

The film was a box-office smash that remains a nostalgic favourite today, for a generation who grew up with a VHS of Space Jam always at the ready on a Saturday morning when Mum and Dad just needed to, err, sleep in.

Director Joe Pytka never made another feature film after Space Jam, but is famous for directing music videos for Michael Jackson and commercials for Pepsi.

The 2021 reboot, starring LeBron James in place of Jordan, just couldn't repeat the magic.

LeBron is fine, but there will never be another Michael Jordan – and maybe it was a mistake to even try. The storytelling is too closely a retread of the original film, so there are no surprises in store. And the special effects are only average, to a modern audience anyway.

In 1996, seeing a human actor interact with Warner Bros. cartoon characters was such a unique spectacle that people would queue up to watch Space Jam, just to see how it was being done. But in 2021, with seemingly every film aimed at a young audience over-flowing with CGI and animated characters, Space Jam: A New Legacy just looked a bit hokey.

The film also takes half-an-hour to really get going – and that doesn't help at all. By the time the nearly two-hour running time is up, most under-10s will have moved on – or tuned out.

Netflix I Kill Giants is now available to stream on Netflix.

I Kill Giants

This is an offbeat gem from debutant feature director Anders Walter.

Set on the American East Coast, in the present day, I Kill Giants follows Barbara, new in the community, as she makes friends, alienates her school counsellor, but mostly defends her family and home from the giant she knows lurks in the ocean just offshore.

Writer Joe Kelly adapted the script from a hugely popular Japanese graphic novel. Kelly is still far better known as a comic writer himself, with long-running stints on Deadpool, Spider-Man, Justice League and many other top-shelf titles.

I Kill Giants isn't your standard teen-meets-monster film (I was reminded of it while writing up the very good, but far lighter-weight Chupa, just last week.) This is a genuine YA drama that brushes up against some big issues and doesn't always take the easy way out. But if you're looking for something to recommend to a smart 9 to 13-year-old, then I reckon I Kill Giants might be the best film they see these holidays. It's a hell of a lot better than almost anything aimed at them on in the cinemas this week anyway.

I Kill Giants is a fantasy, a beautiful allegory of growing up “different” and a deft handling of a storyline that could have been either too cute, or far too adult. Madison Wolfe (True Detective), Imogen Poots and Zoe Saldana all star. Hugely recommended.