Living With Chucky: The documentary that proves making horror is anything but Child's Play

Living With Chucky will be available to rent from iTunes, GooglePlay and other major digital platforms from April 26.

REVIEW: He was the unholy offspring of A Nightmare on Elm St’s Freddy Krueger and the 1980s Cabbage Patch Kids craze.

The wisecracking, pint-sized embodiment of a serial killer inspired by three of the most infamous men in 20th century America (Charles Manson, Lee Harvey Oswald and James Earl Ray). The animatronic living doll whose original, bloodthirsty antics have gone on to inspire six sequels, comic books, merchandise and now a TV series.

But as the new documentary Living with Chucky (out Wednesday, April 26, on iTunes, GooglePlay and other rental services) demonstrates, the Child’s Play movies have also been a labour of love for a tight-knit cast and crew who have attempted to move with the times in order to keep their Good Guy doll relevant and connected to his core audience.

READ MORE:

* The show once considered too violent for Kiwi kids shoots its 30th anniversary Netflix special - in New Zealand

* Doctor Who's 1980s Ace Sophie Aldred opens up about 35 years in the Tardis

* Scream: The ultimate ranking of the beloved horror franchise's five films so far

* The Batman: Ranking the previous live-action Batman movies: From worst to best



As she explains late on, debutant director Kyra Elise Gardner has a special connection to the franchise. Her father Tony has been the head puppeteer since 2004’s anarchic Seed of Chucky.

Her affection and affinity for all those involved, from actors Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly and Alex Vincent (the child star of the original 1988 movie), to screenwriter-turned-showrunner Don Mancini and producer David Kirschner, is clear and fans and more causal horror lovers alike will enjoy her intimate and often insightful look at the genesis and ups and downs of trying to keep Chucky alive for the past 35 years.

As the new documentary Living With Chucky details, the Child’s Play movies have been a labour of love for a tight-knit cast and crew who have attempted to move with the times in order to keep their Good Guy doll relevant and connected to his core audience.

Gardner makes good use of archival footage to illustrate her interviewees’ opining about production issues and tight budgets, as well as their thoughts as to why the series has struck such a chord with LGBT and other communities – and why there should never be a CGI Chucky.

But although it’s perhaps understandable that there’s no mention of the June 2019 reboot, given that it was made without Mancini and “his family”, it does seem a little remiss that Living fails to mention any of the controversy that surrounded the original trilogy. Fears that it would incite violence in children prompted protestors to show up at distributors MGM demanding Child’s Play be pulled from cinemas, while the third film was cited as the “inspiration” for two UK murders in the winter of 1992-93.

Living With Chucky director Kyra Elise Gardner with the “Good Guy” pal she grew up with, thanks to her father Tony working on the Child’s Play franchise.

While I realise the focus here is not a soup-to-nuts Movies That Made Us-style account of the franchise, it would have given a little more context as to why Mancini and company subsequently switched tack to something more comedic in tone with 1998’s Bride of Chucky (before reverting to a darker mood again for 2013’s Curse of Chucky).

Such quibbles aside, those wanting to know the cinematic inspiration for Child’s Play, what movie persuaded Mancini that his vision could be realised and some of the horrors of attempting to make a quality Hollywood production in places like Romania, will be more than satisfied with what unspools here.

Living With Chucky will be available to rent from iTunes, GooglePlay and other major digital platforms from April 26.