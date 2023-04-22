Dead Ringers: Welcome to your new Weisz, a wild, disturbing and addictive thriller

REVIEW: “This is a lot. You are a lot.”

Yes, high-profile patient, television star Genevieve Cotard’s (Britne Oldford) assessment of Westcott Memorial Hospital obstetrician Beverly Mantle (Rachel Weisz) couldn’t be a more apt description of not only the character – but also the new six-part series Dead Ringers (now streaming on Prime Video) itself.

For this latest adaptation of Bari Wood and Jack Geasland’s 1978 book Twins (itself a “highly-fictionalised” version of the troubled lives of Stewart and Cyril Marcus) is not only a gender-swapped update of David Cronenberg’s Jeremy Irons-starring Ringers (a film voted as one of the most-dangerous and scary movies of all-time by various entertainment magazines) that shares that tale’s visceral and disturbing imagery, it also has a modern swagger, confrontational style and darkly comedic sensibility that will leave you gasping at its verve and audacity.

This is not a show for the faint-hearted, easily offended, or those who struggle with the sight of blood. Even the most hardened medical drama fan may struggle with the depictions of crowning heads, caesarean sections and post-partum haemorrhaging.

But as we quickly learn, via snatches of their interactions with fellow staff and those they are treating, it’s just simply the bread-and-butter of life as Manhattan’s most sought after fertility specialists.

For Beverly, there’s the added complication of her own struggles to get pregnant, but her sometimes emotional reaction is nothing compared to how her “funnier, big sister” Elliot (Weisz again) deals with the stress. When not out clubbing, she’s snorting coke, or goading blokes who try to make quips about “doing a threesome” with the siblings.

Rachel Weisz plays Beverly and Elliot Mantle in Dead Ringers.

Aware that her “baby sister” is more sensitive and shy, she also occasionally swoops in to “assist” in the securing of romantic interests – usually without the other party knowing – as in the case of Genevieve.

But while the pair’s natures aren’t always aligned, there’s one thing they can agree on – that the current maternity system is broken and they need their own, privately funded clinic in order to fix it – even if that means cosying up to an investor they believe is “the most morally corrupt woman on the planet” – drug company heiress Rebecca Parker (She Said and Saint Maude’s Jennifer Ehle).

From the diorama-style opening titles to the ‘80s-scored closing credits (featuring everyone from Soft Cell to Celine Dion and Rick James throughout the season), Dead Ringers offers plenty of chills, thrills and artistic flourishes.

20th Century Fox Jeremy Irons played the Mantle twins in David Cronenberg's 1988 version of Dead Ringers.

Genre directors Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) and Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets) all appear to revel in the seemingly sterile, yet gritty aesthetic set by both David Cronenberg’s film and screenwriter Alice Birch (Lady Macbeth, The Wonder), while Weisz (My Cousin Rachel, The Favorite) has a whale of a time in essaying two very different characters who are seemingly co-dependent on one another.

Although usually delineated only by the way they wear their hair, Weisz mesmerisingly imbues them with distinctive personalities, while also using their penchant for swapping roles to wrong foot the viewer, as well as the on-screen person they are actually trying to fool.

Dead Ringers is now available to stream on Prime Video.