Evil Dead Rise: This New Zealand-shot horror is gore perfection

Evil Dead Rise (R16, 96 minutes) Directed by Lee Cronin *****

I would have liked to have been in the office, back in 2021, when the phone rang at the headquarters of whoever supplies fake blood to the mighty Auckland film industry these days.

"Oh hello, yes, I'll be needing enough to fill an elevator a couple of times over. And while you're at it, we have a scene towards the end with a log chipper and a beastie that looks like some really ambitious team gymnastics gone wrong ... yes, you heard me. Listen, could you just send a tanker?"

And before you tell me that it wasn't a real elevator and that film technicians can do astonishing things with CGI and miniatures, yes, I know. But I also know exactly what several thousand litres of corn syrup and cochineal looks like when it flows towards a camera lens and runs off an actor's face. And whānau, what I saw at Evil Dead Rise tonight was the real deal.

In fact, the wonderful fools who made Evil Dead Rise, might just have shattered the blood-volume record Peter Jackson set back in 1992 with Brain Dead.

But before we get to that happy place, Evil Dead Rise will have to tell us a story that can underpin all this carnage. And, as anyone who has seen any of the Evil Dead series could tell you, that means someone must find a copy of a nasty old Sumerian religious text and make the terrible mistake of opening and reading from it.

Evil Dead Rise – after a spectacularly good and laugh-out-loud funny opening stanza – drops us into the present day and a crumbling apartment block in downtown Los Angeles.

Mom Ellie is looking after her three children, Bridget, Danny and Kassie – aged from 15 to about 7 I reckon – when Ellie's younger sister Beth turns up, back from touring as a rock band's assistant guitar technician – "I'm Not A Groupie!" – and with some news to share.

Gore, laughs and some real, tangible wit and understanding behind the camera. Evil Dead Rise ticks every box.

But, in short order, an earthquake has cracked a hole in the basement car park, a 1920s bank vault has reappeared beneath the floor and young Danny has decided to retrieve a few interesting bits and pieces he sees down there. Including an old book...

And from there, you could say that Evil Dead Rise pretty much writes itself. The film is a cabin-in-the-woods-type yarn (the trope, not the 2011 film), but set on the eighth floor of an apartment block with a possessed elevator and a collapsed stairwell.

But "writes itself" doesn't even hint at just how well and inventively director Lee Cronin (I haven't seen his feature debut The Hole In The Ground, but I'm going to) heaps the set pieces and the scares on top of each other.

Lily Sullivan plays Beth in Evil Dead Rise.

Evil Dead Rise is an absolute pile of fun. It is expertly assembled, with just enough laughs to release the tension occasionally, without ever tipping over into pure comedy, while also paying due respects to everything the Evil Dead series has achieved in the 40-plus years since that first film dropped.

The actors are all up for the challenge, with Alyssa Sutherland bringing Toni Collette-levels of dementedness to Ellie and the three child actors – Nell Fisher as Kassie especially – all absolutely perfect. Lily Sullivan (Mental) as Beth wields a chainsaw – every LA apartment block needs a chainsaw, right? – in a way that suggests we are going to be seeing her again in this series before too long.

Nell Fisher is terrific as Evil Dead Rise’s Kassie.

Listen, heading into a night-time preview of this film, I knew what I wanted. Gore, laughs and some real, tangible wit and understanding behind the camera. Evil Dead Rise ticks every box. This is pretty much genre perfection. These Evil Dead will rise again, and I am here for it.

And, if you happen to be friendly with your local cinema owner, get them to turn the sound levels all the way up. It's worth it.

Evil Dead Rise is now screening in cinemas nationwide.