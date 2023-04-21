Polite Society: An anarchic, crowd-pleasing action-comedy that kicks ass

Polite Society (M, 104mins) Directed by Nida Manzoor ****

Having already delighted the world with her hit sitcom We Are Lady Parts, British writer-director Nida Manzoor has now conjured up another crowd-pleaser in the form of this anarchic and hilarious action-comedy.

A riotous cross between Bend it Like Beckham, Kill Bill and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Polite Society is the rollicking tale of two sisters – Lena (Red Notice’s Rita Arya) and Ria (Bridgerton’s Priya Kansara) Khan.

United in their rebellion against their parents’ plans for them to become medicos and marry a Pakistani Muslim boy from a nice family, the pair are instead pursuing their respective passions of the visual arts and a career as a stuntwoman. But while Ria’s Khan Fu YouTube Channel is getting some hits, they’re usually for the wrong reason, the teen seemingly unable to master the martial arts move she’s convinced will be her signature, prompting much mirth from her school’s mean girls, already unimpressed by her bravado and chutzpah.

Still despite the seemingly regular humiliation, she knows her big sis has always got her back, particularly when it comes to avoiding “arrangements”. So when an invitation/order comes to attend an Eid soiree being held by one London’s most eligible bachleors – Salim Shah (Akshay Khanna) – Ria is convinced that “there isn’t a chance in France” they’re going to be caught dead there.

To her horror though, Lena is not only keen to attend, but she hits it off with the host.

Supplied From pre-fight onscreen titles to an elaborate gym-set heist, a maniacal torture scene involving waxing and an elaborate escape plan involving a carefully choreographed dance, Polite Society is filled with memorable moments guaranteed to raise a smile.

Disgusted when her sibling begins to regularly date the dishy doc, Ria is even more perturbed when there’s not only talk of wedding bells, but also a potential shift to Singapore, especially after she uncovers that Lena may just be a pawn in Salim’s overbearing mother Raheela’s (Nimra Bucha) possibly nefarious grand plans.

Enlisting the help of her best mates Clara and Alba (Seraphina Beh and Ella Bruccoleri), she attempts to make one last ditch attempt to dig some dirt and/or discredit the seemingly spotless Salim.

Focus Features Polite Society made its global debut at January's Sundance Film Festival.

While it may lose some audience members as it gets increasingly over-the-top in its scenario – it skews younger than its world premiere as a Midnight Movie at January’s Sundance Film Festival might suggest – there’s an energy and inventiveness to the story (something it shares with Mansoor’s TV series Lady Parts) that you just can’t help but be swept along by.

Supplied A riotous cross between Bend it Like Beckham, Kill Bill and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Polite Society is the rollicking tale of two sisters – Ria (Priya Kansara) and Lena (Rita Arya) Khan.

And while Kansara is the undoubted breakout star, Polite’s true scene-stealer is the nightmare-inducing Bucha, whose character more than lives up to her mantra that “behind every great man is a very tired mother”.

After previews in select cinemas this weekend, Polite Society will open nationwide on April 27.