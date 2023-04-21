Beau is Afraid: Joaquin hell! Ari Aster's Midsommar follow-up is truly bonkers

Beau is Afraid (R16, 179mins) Directed by Ari Aster ****

Beau Wassermann (Joaquin Phoenix) hasn’t been home for months.

But with the anniversary of his father’s death looming, he feels an obligation to make it back to visit his mom.

“Going with a plan? Do you have realistic expectations?” his therapist Dr Jeremy Friel (Stephen McKinley Henderson) enquires, also prescribing a new anxiety medication that, he believes, should be “smoother on all fronts”.

As Beau races to reach his downtown apartment building door and close it behind him before any of the local denizens can bring their chaos inside, it’s clear that, whatever his misgivings about his impending journey, he could use a change of scene. While the infamous Birthday Boy Stab Man stalks the surrounding streets, venomous brown recluse spiders infest the building’s interior walls.

Any hope he has of a good night’s sleep, though, are shattered when a neighbour starts slipping notes under his door, pleading with him to turn the bass down on music he isn’t even playing. Then, in apparent retaliation, they max out their stereo, shaking Beau’s bed and ensuring very little chance of shut-eye.

Eventually, he does manage to drift off to sleep, only to wake up in the middle of the afternoon – just 90 minutes before his plane is due to take off.

A24 Beau is Afraid is from Ari Aster, the director of Hereditary and Midsommar.

Panicking, Beau rushes to gather his things, but when he goes back to get his dental floss, leaving his keys in his door and his suitcase in the hall proves to be a disastrous decision. Both are gone when he returns.

Now seriously stressed and confused as to his next move, he swallows hard and dials his mother’s number. “What do you think I should do?” he pleads, after regaling her with his conundrum and tale of woe. “I’m sure you’ll do the right thing,” comes the slightly icy reply. “Well, what would be the right thing for you?”

What follows is a bravura, bizarrely bonkers, nightmarish, blackly comedic odyssey, as a shocking accident makes Beau’s trip even more urgent and vital, even as the obstacles in his path continue to pile up.

In Beau is Afraid, Joaquin Phoenix throws himself into what was clearly physically and mentally taxing role.

Told in his trademark, immersive (point-of-view shots and long takes do an incredible job of drawing you into the action, despite some of the horrors on display), visceral and shudder-inducing style, writer-director Ari Aster’s latest magnum opus (this comes in just a minute shy of three hours) of malevolence, mayhem and modern day mores is likely to test even the most ardent fans of his previous two features Hereditary and Midsommar.

While Phoenix (C’Mon, C’Mon, Joker) throws himself into what was clearly physically and mentally taxing role, Beau is unlikely to strike a chord with audiences the same way that Toni Colette’s Annie or Florence Pugh’s Dani did.

There’s also perhaps a sense of the third-film-syndrome too. Like Tarantino’s Jackie Brown and Shyamalan’s Unbreakable (or Signs, depending on whether you count Night Moves or not), those familiar with Aster’s earlier work will start to see the similarities in the storytelling and style, perhaps lessening the impact and shock value here.

Supplied Amy Ryan’s Grace tries to comfort a clearly stricken and injured Beau (Joaquin Phoenix).

That said, there are definitely still some memorable flourishes, from the evocative use of Bread and Mariah Carey tracks, to a bizarre animated sequence.

Co-star Nathan Lane (part of an impressive supporting ensemble that also includes Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Hayley Squires and Parker Posey) has intriguingly described the film as the Jewish Everything Everywhere All At Once, while Aster himself thinks it’s more like a Hebraic Lord of the Rings.

To me, if Hereditary was a modern-day Carrie/The Exorcist and Midsommar, Wicker Man-meets-Logan's-Run-by-way-of-Titus-Andronicus, then Beau feels like Mommy Dearest crossed with Albert Brooks’ Defending Your Life. There’s also an argument of it being like a companion piece to Ruben Osterlund’s Triangle of Sadness, with its shocking vignettes, dysfunctional characters and those with money behaving very badly.

Beau is a crazy, sometimes confounding, cinematic journey that most certainly won’t be for everyone, but if you do take the plunge, it’s a wild ride you won’t easily forget.

Beau is Afraid is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.