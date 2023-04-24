Johnny English at 20: Rowan Atkinson's bland Bond spoof more Bean than Blackadder

Johnny English (PG, 88mins) Directed by Peter Howitt **½

England's MI-7 is facing a crisis.

Top spy Agent 1 has been killed in action when his submarine hatch failed to open on a mission in Biarritz. To make matters worse, almost all of the agency's other operatives have been wiped out by an explosion at his funeral.

With the newly restored Crown Jewels going on public display at The Tower of London, MI-7 are desperate to ensure they and the Queen are protected from any harm. Enter their last remaining hope, Johnny English (Rowan Atkinson), a gangly, ABBA-loving, Bloody Mary-drinking, pen-pushing desk-jockey, who finally sees his dream of becoming a spy fulfilled.

Standing in the way of a successful mission is the prison-owning flouncy Frenchman Pascal Sauvage (John Malkovich) and English's own incompetence.

Based on a cowardly, incompetent character created by Atkinson for a series of credit card commercials, as well as bearing a striking resemblance to his character Nigel Small-Fawcett in the unofficial Bond movie Never Say Never Again, English is more The Naked Gun's Frank Drebin than Austin Powers.

Director Peter Howitt (Sliding Doors), formerly famous for playing Joey Boswell on TV's Bread, relies more on pratfalls and Mr Bean-style humour rather than Atkinson's famous wit.

For a spy spoof, Johnny English comes up criminally short on laughs.

While there are smatterings of the Blackadder humour which made him famous (“the only thing France should be allowed to host is an invasion,” hs character quips at one point), Atkinson is lumbered with a script which concentrated more on providing enough action to keep noughties teens amused, rather than laughs to keep adults entertained.

Interestingly for what is essentially a Bond parody, the script is written by The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day scribes Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Clearly realising their forte was in action, not humour (something that would be confirmed as they helped retool 007 for his next adventure in 2006’s Casino Royale), they enlisted another writer to increase the funny quotient. Unfortunately, they chose William Davies, whose previous comedic opus teamed up Sylvester Stallone and Golden Girl Estelle Getty for Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. While Atkinson's rubber-faced antics ensure this isn't nearly as bad, it isn't the franchise vehicle the creators might have hoped for.

Rowan Atkinson stars opposite Natalie Imbruglia in Johnny English.

As love interest Lorna Campbell, Natalie Imbruglia proves that you can take a girl out of Neighbours, but you can't take Ramsay Street out of the girl. Imbruglia's acting is leaden and wooden, bringing back memories of Kylie Minogue's dreadful turns in The Delinquents and Street Fighter, with emoting like she just stepped out of a Botox clinic.

Malkovich should also have been having serious conversations with his agent after his appearance in this farrago. Sporting a French footballer David Ginola hairdo and a Jean-Paul Gaultier accent, Malkovich minces rather than menaces, and isn't even given any good lines to get his teeth into.

As close to an official James Bond spoof as you are likely to get (007 wannabe Robbie Williams gets to do the theme tune, classical girl band Bond also get in on the act), Johnny English comes up criminally short on laughs, using up its best moments in the trailer. And, 20 years on, it looks – and sounds – even more hopelessly unfunny.

Johnny English is now available to rent from iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube.