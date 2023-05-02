Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

Twelve new pieces of music personally commissioned by King Charles will be performed at the Coronation.

Ceremony of the Coronation of their Majesties (6.30pm, Saturday, May 6, BBC UKTV)

Join all the action as international royal families, British dignitaries and global heads of state converge on Westminster Abbey for the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort.

Conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the new sovereign will take an oath in a ceremony which is more than 1000 years old and rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry. The day will also feature processions to and from Buckingham Palace and one final balcony appearance.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images King Charles III will be at the centre of a day of pomp and circumstance this weekend as he is offically crowned.

Both Three and TVNZ 1 will have localised, free-to-air coverage from 7pm. Followed on Monday night by coverage of a special Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle at 8pm on TVNZ 1 and 9.35pm on BBC UKTV.

Supplied Ana Scotney shines in Millie Lies Low.

Millie Lies Low (8.30pm, Wednesday, May 3, Sky Movies Premiere)

Kiwi director Michelle Savill’s 2021 feature debut is a dramedy that’s a terrific showcase for the magnificent Ana Scotney (Educators, Cousins). Anxiety-ridden Millie is on her way from Wellington to New York for an internship at a prestigious architecture firm when a moment of panic causes her to miss her flight.

“Occasionally confounding – and often hilarious, Millie Lies Low is a layered film hiding within a simple narrative,” wrote Stuff to Watch’s own Graeme Tuckett.

Barry (8pm, Thursdays from May 4, SoHo)

The fourth and final eight-part season of this Bill Hader-starring black comedy opens with his eponymous depressed, low-rent hitman turned aspiring actor finally behind bars after being cornered by an LAPD Swat team. But while his former acting mentor Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is being hailed as a hero for his role in bringing Barry to justice, he and others seemingly have trouble moving on with their lives.

“The struggle for Barry’s soul that unfolds will be remembered as some of the best TV of 2023: nerve-shredding, hilarious and emotionally devastating to the very end,” wrote Empire magazine’s Al Horner.

Bill Hader is Barry.

The Repair Shop (7.30pm, May 5, TVNZ 1)

Featuring one of the final television appearances in his role as the Prince of Wales, before his accession to the throne, this special episode of the much-loved British reality series sees King Charles invite Jay Blades and his expert team of craftspeople to visit Scotland’s Dumfries House.

Pledging to restore two pieces that Charles has selected – an 18th-century bracket clock from the collection at The Prince's Foundation's Dumfries House headquarters and a piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria's diamond jubilee – they take these precious items back to their barn to work on.

Night Raiders (8.30pm, Friday, May 5, Rialto)

Executive produced by Taika Waititi and New Zealand’s Miss Conception films and featuring 800 Words’ Kiwi actor Alex Tarrant amongst the main cast, it’s easy to see why Canadian film-maker Danis Goulet’s debut has generated plenty of buzz since it made its debut in Berlin just over two years ago.

While set in a dystopian future where the military has seized control of North America, it is actually a confronting allegory about Canada’s past treatment of its indigenous peoples. A haunting, vibrant, thought-provoking tale.

Starter For 10 (8.30pm, Sunday May 7, Whakaata Māori)

Looking at it now, it’s amazing how many of the cast of this 2006 British rom-com have gone on to have impressive careers. James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rebecca Hall, Dominic Cooper, James Corden, Mark Gatiss and Catherine Tate all feature in this under-rated tale that revolves around the long-running quiz show University Challenge.

While it doesn’t quite have the impact of a similarly themed The Young Ones episode, it still boasts plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.