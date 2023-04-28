Mud: The slow-burning thriller that launched the McConaissance comes to Neon

Mud is now available to stream on Neon.

Mud (M, 125mins) Directed by Jeff Nicholls ****½

It was too tempting not to investigate.

Not much happens in De Witt, Arkansas, so Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone's (Jacob Lofland) sighting of a boat stuck in a tree on a nearby island just screamed adventure.

Giving themselves just 15 minutes to explore, so Ellis's father won't discover his speedboat is missing, the two teens believe they've hit the mother lode when they discover their quarry holds a stack of Penthouse magazines.

Returning to explore their newfound riches later, the pair uncover something more troublesome – what looks like recent food purchases and a footprint with a cross on the heel.

Feeling less secure in their surroundings, the boys rush back to the boat – but it's too late, they've already been discovered.

Confronting them is an imposing and strikingly charismatic figure who introduces himself as Mud (an even more dishevelled and chiselled than usual Matthew McConaughey).

A former local, he admits to them that he's on the run ("I shot a man – killed him," he says, matter of factly), but that he's trying to catch up with his girlfriend, Juniper (Reese Witherspoon).

Appealing to the boys' better nature, he entreats them to deliver a note to her and help him get the marooned boat back in the water so he and Juniper can make a quiet escape together.

A film that mixes the intimate with the epic, thrilling action with slow-burning drama, Mud is a searing 2012 slice of Southern US-set cinema which rivals the brilliant Beasts of the Southern Wild from the same year.

Like that film, the steamy surroundings are as much a character as the excellent cast that not only includes a smouldering shirtless McConaughey (just before his Oscar-winning turn in Dallas Buyers Club), a show-stopping Witherspoon (Wild) and a scene-stealing Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), as Neckbone's feckless uncle, but also a menacing Sam Shepard (Killing Them Softly).

Then there's our two young "Huck Finns". Sheridan (The Tree of Life) is solid, rather than spectacular, but then newcomer Lofland is strikingly impressive, evoking memories of the much-loved River Phoenix – both in looks and demeanour.

