Love & Death: Slick second stab at Texas true-crime lacks Candy's bittersweet tang

REVIEW: Just nine months after Kiwis finally got a chance to see our own Melanie Lynskey up against Jessica Biel, we’re back in Wylie, Texas for another stab at bringing the shocking events of June 13, 1980 to life.

But while Nick Antosca and Robin Veit's (The Act) five-episode Candy dowdied up both its leads, David E. Kelly’s slicker, glossier six-part Love & Death (now streaming on Neon and debuting on SoHo at 8.30pm tonight, Sunday, April 30) very much keeps Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Lily Rabe (The First Lady) in their naturally luminous on-screen states.

As with Candy, production design and period tracks (here Starland Vocal Band’s Afternoon Delight and Leo Sayer’s You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, there David Soul’s Don’t Give Up on Us Baby) play a huge apart in creating a sense of space and place, but this version gives Rabe far less to do than Lynskey in bringing Betty Gore to life.

Indeed, she’s very much peripheral to this tale, inspired by Jim Atkinson and Joe Bob Briggs’ 1984 book Evidence of Love and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly magazine from the same year. Instead, our initial focus is very much on the burgeoning friendship between her husband Alan (The Power of the Dog’s Jesse Plemons) and Olsen’s Methodist church congregation and choir queen.

While her husband Pat (Almost Famous’ Patrick Fugit) is universally praised for his singing and “dorky jokes”, Candy is open about her dissatisfaction with their love life.

Despite a terrific turn from Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death is let down by some predictable show mechanics and storytelling.

Feeling that their marriage has plateaued – and emboldened by the local female pastor’s decision to leave her husband – she’s keen on having an affair, believing she may have found a suitable candidate in the form of Alan. But despite some obvious chemistry on the church league volleyball court and a clear connection between the pair, he’s going to require a little more persuading than Candy initially hoped.

While the lengthy setting up of their rules of engagement (endless negotiations and pros and cons lists abound) provides entertaining viewing, everything feels a little too Desperate Housewives-y compared to the grittier Candy.

Lily Rabe and Jesse Plemons play Love & Death’s Betty and Alan Gore.

From the Dexter-esque title sequence to the episode-bookending snatches of the day of the central crime itself, there’s a predictability about this show’s mechanics that detracts from Olsen and Plemons’ terrific turns.

If you’re a fan of either of those two you should definitely check this out, but for those who want the focus to be more on all the characters involved in this more than four-decade old small-town true crime (first dramatised in the Barbara Hershey-starring 1990 TV movie A Killing in a Small Town), then I’d recommend heading to Disney+ for the bittersweet treat that is Candy.

