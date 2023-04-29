Citadel: Old hands save Prime Video's expensive, expansive, empty spy thriller

Citadel is now available to stream on Prime Video.

REVIEW: Allegedly the second-most expensive TV series of all-time, you can certainly see where Prime Video spent their money on with Citadel (now streaming).

The six-part sci-fi thriller is filled with exotic locations (Italian alps, Moroccan deserts, Eugene, Oregon), pyrotechnic-heavy action set-pieces and a somewhat muddled plot that unfortunately reflects the fact that extensive reshoots took place as the showrunners were changed from Life on Mars and Alias’ Andre Nemec and Josh Applebaum to Hunters and Invasion’s David Weil due to creative differences with uber-producers The Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame, The Gray Man).

Ultimately, it all makes this high-octane, high-concept Bondian/Bourne-o tale feel more like a slicker, glossier version of The Blacklist, rather than perhaps the elevated, cinematic spectacle everyone might have been originally aiming for.

That said, the rather predictable and well-trodden storyline (involving two independent global networks with opposing world views, a former spy who has had his memory wiped, another who has been forced out of action and an imminent threat involving nuclear codes) is elevated by the central quartet who all throw themselves into their respective roles with gusto.

Former Bodyguard Richard Madden is a solid-enough square-jawed leading man, especially one coming to terms with a past his retrograde amnesia has been hiding from him for eight years – and his wife’s incredulous disbelief.

“You can’t even put the toilet seat down – and now you’re Jason Bourne?” she scoffs.

ITN Priyanka Chopra-Jones stars as Nadia Sinh in the new big budget spy thriller Citadel on Prime Video.

Likewise, Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) is convincing in her delivery of the breathless fight scenes and the pithy one-liners – of which there are plenty of both (when Madden’s Mason Kane suggests their previous working and personal relationship was “lightning in a bottle”, her assessment is it was more “a flash in the pan”).

However, those two are really just the eye-candy entrée to the real protagonists whose battle of wills is at the heart of Citadel – Stanley Tucci’s (Inside Man) tech genius Bernard Orlick and Leslie Manville’s (Let Him Go) Machiavellian “queen of alternative facts” Dahlia Archer.

In the rare pauses from explosions, exposition and elongated bouts of fisticuffs, it’s the tension-filled tête-à-tête’s between the duo that actually draw you into the story and make you care about the outcome.

“I’m the kind of woman who likes dessert for dinner,” she boasts. “You always had that sociopathic je ne sais quoi,” he fires back.

Supplied Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden might be the leads, but Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci are the real stars of Citadel.

With a second season already greenlit and a series of spin-offs, set in different countries and languages, also in the works, it’s clear Prime Video has a lot invested in Citadel’s success.

They would do well to try and hang on to Manville and Tucci for as long as possible, for it is them, rather than the production’s scale, that will ensure this remains closer in style and modern-day relevance to the Mission: Impossible movie franchise than the 1960s TV series.

