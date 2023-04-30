Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The 2010 box-office bomb still being copied today

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is now available to rent from AroVision, iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube.

OPINION: Three great things have happened to me last week.

Actually, great things happen to me every day as long as I'm in a mood to notice them. But last week I saw two good films and had one very likeable update from Netflix.

The first film was Polite Society, which, despite the bland title, is a kick-ass comedy of a young woman rescuing her sister from the horrors of matrimony. The film is a mash-up of martial arts stylings and suburbia. It reminded me of everything from Bend It Like Beckham to Get Out. But the biggest debt Polite Society owes, is to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

The second film was Everything Everywhere All At Once. I've seen it three times now, but the first two times were in a cinema, with the sound turned up and a massive screen.

Like every film ever, Everything Everywhere All At Once isn't as good at home. In a cinema, the screen and the sound powered the film through the slow patches. But even at home, Everything Everywhere is the best sci-fi comedy since The World's End and the funniest mother/daughter reconciliation yarn since, err, Carrie.

And Everything Everywhere All At Once also, maybe, owes a lot to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

So this week, as if the universe was reading my mind, or skimming my bank statements, came the news Netflix are releasing an animated series, based on – you guessed it – Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Supplied Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright somehow made an indulgent portrait of a narcissistic man-child into something memorable and unique.

Now, I don't know whether an animated Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is going to work. But I do know the news was enough to send me back to the DVD shelf to blow the dust off my copy.

Re-watching an old favourite is a worry. Too often they seem unfunny or plain creepy. But Scott Pilgrim, even though it's only been 13 years, still holds up.

The film was based on a cult comic book series, set in Toronto, featuring an absolute slacker finally meeting someone who makes him want to a better person. Only trouble is, Scott has no idea how to do that.

Before the film is over, Scott is going to enter a battle of the bands, fight the evil exes of new love Ramona, win "the power of self-respect" and generally clean up his act a lot.

Director Edgar Wright, who had Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz on his CV, amplified the manga and game aesthetic of the comics and somehow made this indulgent portrait of a narcissistic man-child into something memorable and unique. It was also a total box-office bomb, making back less-than-half of its budget.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is an oddball and an outlier. But it showed us that comics, games and movies could share a screen.

But, the years have been kind to Scott Pilgrim. It still looks astonishing. And watching it today, it is amazing just who turns up. Michael Cera as Scott was perfect. But seeing Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin and Anna Kendrick, years before they became stars, is worth the price of the stream.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is an oddball and an outlier. But it showed us that comics, games and movies could share a screen. I reckon you can still hear its echoes, even in theatres today.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is now available to rent from AroVision, iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube.