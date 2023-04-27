Marlowe: Liam Neeson's muddled, muted, poorly paced and tension-free mystery

Marlowe (R13, 110 mins) Directed by Neil Jordan **

There's a moment, maybe an hour into Marlowe, when Billie Holiday's rendition of the jazz standard I'll Be Seeing You pours out of the soundtrack.

Like pretty much everything Holiday ever recorded, it is sublime. Holiday had a wonderful gift for separating and delineating every syllable, so the writer's craft was on full display – but also imbuing a song with such mystery, longing and so many layers of smoky ambiguity, that even after a dozen plays there will still be some inflection waiting to heard, that could change everything you thought you knew, about what Holiday was thinking as she sang it.

I mention this, only because after the screening of Marlowe I sat through this week, that minute or so of Holiday is about the only fond memory I have of the film. And I figure it's always polite to at least start a review by mentioning the positives.

Marlowe is an adaptation of the novel The Black Eyed Blonde. The book was not written by Raymond Chandler, the creator of Marlowe, but by Irish writer John Banville, who is one of many employed over the years to add to the Marlowe canon. The book received positive reviews in 2014, so I can only assume the problems with this filmed adaptation must be laid at the feet of director Neil Jordan and screenwriter William Monahan.

Monahan is famous for adapting the Hong Kong police drama Infernal Affairs into the Oscar-winning script for The Departed. And Jordan has made some of my favourite films of the last few decades. The Crying Game, Mona Lisa, Breakfast on Pluto, The End of the Affair and The Good Thief are all his.

Marlowe stars Liam Neeson as the legendary LA private detective. In print – and in the best of the films – Marlowe is a softly spoken and laconic man who still fairly crackles with menace and the potential to do whatever is necessary to find the truth. Neeson, despite being an imposing figure, just hasn't got the edges he needs.

Neeson gets around here like he's wandered in from some BBC post-war costume drama being made on the sound-stage next door, and decided to stay because the catering looked better. Since Marlowe was filmed – improbably – in Spain and Ireland, this may even have been the case.

Around Neeson, a gallery of support actors, including Jessica Lange, Colm Meaney and Alan Cumming, all do the best they can. Which frankly isn't much, when Monahan's script consists of Marlowe meeting a series of people who exist only to pass on a name or a location that might get him to the next stage of his investigation.

Neeson, bless him, trundles gamely from one conversation to the next, like a well-meaning basset hound gussied up in rumpled pin-stripes, until Diane Kruger – the fatally disinterested femme fatale of the film – finally explains the plot to him and we all get to go home.

Marlowe is well shot and occasionally quite pleasant to look at. But it is also muddled, muted, poorly paced and missing any of the tension, mystery and bite that it needed.

Maybe Monahan and Jordan should have played more Billie Holiday as they prepared to shoot. She could have taught them a few lessons about clarity, economy – and how to leave an audience wanting more.

Marlowe is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.