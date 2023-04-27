Villain: There's a reason why this UK crime thriller is Netflix's current No.1

Villain is now available to stream on Netflix.

Villain

British director Philip Barantini is probably going to be globally famous sometime pretty soon.

Barantini's 2021 release Boiling Point was a one-shot film of a night in a London restaurant kitchen, with a brilliant Stephen Graham (Peaky Blinders) as the addled chef trying to hold his life and job together while everything around him comes crashing down. Boiling Point is called the most accurate and brutal depiction of restaurant life ever put on screen. It is a stunning film.

Barantini's follow up is this year's Accused, which is currently sitting on 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – and hopefully turns up here soon, preferably on a real screen

But Barantini's feature debut was a 2020 film called Villain, which never made it to our cinemas – thanks Covid – but is the No.1 film on Netflix right now. And for good reason.

Craig Fairbrass plays Villain’s Eddie Franks.

Villain is a pretty standard London 'ard man crime thriller, with a cast of EastEnders and Brit TV regulars all playing to type. But Barantini keeps this potentially cliched material at a good simmer, with smarter- than-normal dialogue, great casting, a decent peppering of bloody action and a few insights into the motivations and vulnerabilities of its characters that are beyond the usual.

Craig Fairbrass (Rise of the Foot Soldier) plays Eddie, fresh out of prison, but already liable for the debts and stupidities of his feckless younger brother.

Villain is a blunt thriller with a bit of brain and a heart. If you're a fan of Peaky Blinders, you'll like this. Recommended.

SONY PICTURES Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available to stream on Netflix.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

This animated feature takes place in a parallel world. It's Earth, in the present day, but everything is just a little...off.

The first clue is that the police cars in New York City are branded "PDNY", not NYPD. And the second is that Spider-Man is a young Black-Latino kid named Miles Morales. Like original Spider-Man Peter Parker, Morales was bitten by a genetically mutated spider. And like Parker, he has to struggle to work out what is happening to him, and then how to use his new found super-powers for good.

But Morales is lucky. At least he has Peter Parker around to help him.

Only trouble is, in this version of our universe, Parker is a washed-up and embittered guy, with no desire to team up with a younger sidekick. Especially when there's a tear in the space-time continuum, allowing several more Spider-beings to come into our world.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse does everything well – and some things superbly. The writing, plotting and dialogue is fresh, original and mostly defies superhero origin conventions. We recognise the familiar beats of the Spider-Man story, but in the Spider-Verse, everything is given a new twist, allowing many of the expected moments to function as a parody of the hoary old storylines films in this genre are usually welded to.

Spider-Verse has dialogue that sparks, delivered by characters with relatable personalities, working their way through problems unlike any I've seen written into a superhero movie before.

The fact that Spider-Verse is also one of the most inventive and beautiful animated films ever made, almost seems like too much of a good thing.

Into The Spider-Verse was Marvel's first thrash at a multi-verse for this generation. It is still their best.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It was the unbeatable favourite on the night.

The sequel – Across The Spider-Verse – is out in June. See you there.

SONY PICTURES Monster Hunter is now available to stream on Netflix.

Monster Hunter

Movie adaptations of video games are the most under-appreciated genre in movies.

But director Paul Anderson seems to have cracked the code. His Resident Evil franchise still plays well and his 1995 Hollywood calling-card Mortal Kombat was maybe the first great video game adaptation of all.

Anderson keeps his storytelling simple and propulsive, jettisoning anything that would get in the way of a lean, efficient film. But Anderson's secret weapon, I think, is the loving attention he brings to his world-building, costumes and props. The storytelling is never going to set the world on fire, but the fans know that the integrity of the game has been respected.

And, with Monster Hunter, Anderson has got the balance just right. The plot – US Army Captain and her platoon fall through a portal into a parallel desert world full of beasties – is exactly the sturdy chassis Anderson needs to pile his set pieces onto.

Stars Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa barely get a moment to themselves in Monster Hunter, as Anderson chucks sand-burrowing demons, giant scorpions and fire-breathing dragons at them like a kid with a big box of toys and the soul of a sadist.

And that's after Jovovich and Jaa have already spent the first hour trying to kill each other with swords, rocks and any other pointy thing they can lay their hands on.

All that, and a cameo from Ron – Hellboy – Perlman, showing up beneath a wig of such disco-mullet grandiosity it deserves its own credit. Or possibly its own movie.

No-one except the fans give video game movies the credit they deserve. But done right, with a committed cast, some great action choreography, a percussive soundtrack and someone as gifted as Anderson regular Glen MacPherson behind the camera, it's possible to turn out a film as entertaining, likeable and committed to its own daft internal logic as Monster Hunter. Recommended.