Sweet Tooth: Netflix's highly addictive, New Zealand-shot nightmare fantasy is back

Season 2 of the New Zealand-shot Sweet Tooth is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: It was the fantasy addiction that kept viewers worldwide enthralled during the southern hemisphere winter of 2021.

The global pandemic tale that not only showcased some of our spectacular locations, skilled technicians and actors, but also reminded everyone that we had been open for production, while virtually everywhere else had to shut up shop.

Almost two years on – and unlike a couple of other certain high-profile productions – Sweet Tooth, having once again taken advantage of all Aotearoa has to offer, is back with another engrossing and entertaining eight-episode run.

Still set a decade after “The Great Crumble”, when not only did H5G9 became the deadliest virus in our lifetime, but maternity wards began to fill with “hybrids” (children born as if spliced with animal DNA), we pick up the action with our pint-sized, antlered 10-year-old hero Gus (Christian Convery) having been captured by the fearsome General Abbot’s (Neil Sandilands) men.

Locked up in the worst part of the former Essex County Zoo – the pump house – he’s surrounded by other hybrids all fearful for their ultimate fate. With “Chameleon boy” Roy having still not returned after being taken away by the guards, there’s a growing sense that an escape plan is needed – and fast.

Supplied Gus (Christian Convery) finds himself in a sticky situation as the second season of Sweet Tooth begins.

However, time is a commodity that’s also in short support for the man who requires their assistance. Situated elsewhere within the Zoo, Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar) is racing to try and find a cure for “the sick”.

Not only is there increasing pressure from Abbot, as news filters through that a devastating new mutation – the Doomsday Strain – could take out the remaining 2% of the human population, but Singh’s wife Rani (Aliza Vellani) has already contracted the virus. Having already discovered that a dose of hybrid blood can halt its progress, Singh now has to find the key within that to synthesise a potentially humanity-saving solution.

N/A Marlon Williams and Neil Sandilands play Sweet Tooth’s nefarious Abbot brothers.

As with the first series, screenwriter and sometime director Jim Mickle (We Are What We Are) does a terrific job of seguing neatly from lighter, charming moments to scenes of real peril. As well as continuing to present many moments from tween eye-level, he now also makes great use of the magnificently realised cadre of hybrids who all get moments to shine. And let’s just say – both the practical and visual effects departments and the casting director deserve plenty of plaudits.

The latter’s kudos should also extend to the adults, with Akhtar (Ali and Ava) a particular standout as the compassionate Dr. Singh. There are also plenty of Kiwis with prominent roles, from Stefania LaVie Owen’s (Paper Spiders) spirited and adventurous Bear to the multi-talented Marlon Williams (True History of the Kelly Gang) as Abbot’s younger brother Jonny.

While those who missed this comic-book inspired series’ first round may find picking up the pieces a little challenging, it’s certainly not impenetrable. Although, once you’ve had a taste of Sweet Tooth, it’s highly likely you’ll want to double back to see what you’ve been missing out on.

Season 2 of Sweet Tooth is now available to stream on Netflix.