My Neighbour Adolf: Dynamic duo turn potential Führer feud into entertaining viewing

My Neighbour Adolf (M, 96mins) Directed by Leon Prudovsky ****

After losing his family in the Holocaust, Marek Polsky (David Hayman) chose to live out his remaining years in South America, rather than the newly created nation of Israel.

Essentially a recluse, his only links to his former existence in Europe are a chess set and the black rose variety so beloved of his late wife.

However, Polsky’s relative peace is shattered when the officious-looking Frau Kaltenbrunner (Olivia Silharvy) knocks on his gate, enquiring as to the actual status of the property apparently for sale next door. Confused as to why somebody has seemingly scratched out the contact number, she wonders if he has any leads. Polsky sends her packing.

To his dismay though, Kaltenbrunner clearly wasn’t deterred, furniture-laden trucks arriving soon after, accompanied by a gentleman around his age with a rowdy alastian, short temper and German as his first language.

Already feeling trepidation about this arrival, Polsky starts spiralling when “Wolfie” takes advantage of the less-than-secure fence and leaves a deposit and some damage to his carefully-tended blooms.

The resultant confrontation with his new neighbour then leaves him exceedingly unnerved – there’s something awfully familiar-looking about Mr Herman Herzog (Udo Kier). Strip away the sunglasses and the Castro-esque beard and perhaps the Russians hadn’t exactly been truthful about what happened to “Der Führer” during those last few months of World War II.

After all, Mr Herzog is more or less the right height, appears to favour his left hand, shows a touch of artistic flair, is about the correct age for what is now 1960 and the local newspaper has just reported that another prominent Nazi –Adolf Eichmann – has been found further south – in Argentina.

Supplied A kind of a cross between Rear Window, Grumpy Old Men and Fright Night, My Neighbour Adolf is a surprisingly charming and gripping black comedy.

But, when he takes his concerns to the Israeli Embassy, they’re extremely dismissive, while a complaint about the state of the fence backfires when Polsky is informed that, in fact, it and the roses are actually on Mr Herzog’s property.

Now obsessed to the point that it’s affecting his urology, Polsky begins researching his quarry and conducting regular surveillance as to his movements and visitors. Even the threat of a restraining order via Kaltenbrunner doesn’t deter him, although the chilling warning that accompanies it certainly give him pause. “You have no idea what Mr Herzog is capable of,” she smiles.

Supplied David Hayman stars opposite Udo Kier in My Neighbour Adolf.

Much of the frisson and humour of this Polish-Israeli-Colombian co-production comes from the fabulous chemistry between Hayman (Fisherman’s Friends) and Kier (Iron Sky). Like Grumpy’s Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon, they just magnificently spark off one another, their escalating enmity (and unexpected bonding over chess) compelling viewing and never descending into farce.

Best-known for rom-coms Five Hours from Paris and Like a Fish Out of Water, Russian-born, Israel-raised director Leon Prudovsky and co-writer Dmitry Malinsky build the tension nicely, offering plenty of twists and turns and red herrings to keep viewers – and Polsky – constantly guessing as to Herzog’s true identity.

In English and German, Yiddish and Spanish with English subtitles, My Neighbour Adolf is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.