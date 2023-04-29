The best movies leaving Netflix this weekend

A lot of classic films and big blockbusters are leaving Netflix over the weekend.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

Supplied Ali, Bad Teacher and Forrest Gump are among the great movies leaving Netflix this weekend.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of 10 terrific movies that won’t be around come Monday – so catch them while you can.

Supplied Will Smith was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Ali.

Ali (2001)

Will Smith is the eponymous boxer in Michael Mann’s biopic which focuses on the heavyweight champions trials and tribulations – and successes – between 1964 and 1974.

Jamie Foxx, Jon Voight, Mario Van Peebles, Jeffrey Wright and Jada Pinkett Smith also feature.

“The film gives Ali his due by refusing to idealize him or to gloss over his failings,” wrote L.A. Weekly’s Ella Taylor.

Supplied Justin Timberlake stars opposite Cameron Diaz in Bad Teacher.

Bad Teacher (2011)

Cameron Diaz headlines this very adult rom-com about an incompetent educator who hates her job, her students and her co-workers, but is forced to return to the classroom in order to afford the breast implants she covets.

The cast also includes Jason Segel, Justin Timberlake and Lucy Punch.

“A refreshingly raucous comedy that comes surprisingly close to completely living up to its lack of conviction,” wrote MSN Movies’ Glenn Kenny.

Supplied The Dish was made by some of the same Aussies who also gave the world Fronline and The Castle.

The Dish (2000)

Directed by brilliant Australian media satire Frontline star Rob Sitch, this delightful dramedy is based on a true story about a remote community who played a key role in the first moon landing.

The cadre of colourful characters are brought to life by a terrific ensemble who include Kiwis Sam Neill and Roy Billing and American Patrick Warburton.

“A feel-good movie that re-creates a time and place with gentle humour and a reminder that the Aussies have the right stuff, too,” wrote Washington Post’s Rita Kempley

Dialogue is essentially put on the backburner in Dunkirk, as Christopher Nolan and his team deliver a blitzkrieg of action and practical effects.

Dunkirk (2017)

This lean and highly effective World War II drama was essentially three stories in one as it portrays the evacuation of British troops from land, sea and air perspectives. Dialogue is essentially put on the backburner as Nolan and his team deliver a blitzkrieg of action and practical effects to draw the viewer into the middle of the conflict and make them care about the characters’ fate.

Included among the ensemble were everyone from Kenneth Branagh to Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Harry Styles.

Supplied Tom Hanks is Forrest Gump.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Today much parodied and maligned for its simplistic take on American events in the latter half of the 20th century, there is still a lot to like about director Robert Zemeckis’s 1994 fable.

Tom Hanks is at his charismatic best, while Gary Sinise has never again reached the same heights.

“It might hit you right in the feels, even as your eyes are rolling. To quote one of Forrest's truest pieces of wisdom: Maybe both is happening at the same time,” wrote Slant magazine’s Rob Humanick.

Supplied The Mist is based on a 1980 novella by Stephen King.

The Mist (2007)

Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption) proved lightning could strike twice when he took another Stephen King tale and it turned into a crowd-pleasing movie. This time around, Thomas Jane and Marcia Gay Harden are part of a rag-tag band of citizens holed up in a small-town supermarket after a freak storm unleashes a species of bloodthirsty creatures.

”The movie has plenty of payoff, especially in the exciting and nerve-wracking final hour. You can try guessing what will happen next, but you'll probably be wrong,” wrote San Francisco Chronicle’s Peter Hartlaub.

Supplied Cary Elwes and Robin Wright get up close and personal in The Princess Bride.

The Princess Bride (1987)

Still beloved and quoted by a generation, Rob Reiner's 1987 fantasy-adventure tells the story of a farmhand named Westley, accompanied by a variety of memorable companions, who must rescue his true love Princess Buttercup from the odious Prince Humperdinck.

The fabulous cast includes Carey Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant and Billy Crystal.

Supplied In Seven Years in Tibet, Brad Pitt portrays real-life Austrian mountain climber Henirch Harrer

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Brad Pitt plays real-life Austrian mountain climber Henirch Harrer in this biopic that focuses in on his friendship with the Dalai Lama at the time of China's takeover of Tibet. David Thewlis and B.D. Wong also feature.

“Though most of its key dramatic turns occur in its characters' minds, the unfolding story seems to radiate from the screen like sunlight, filling the viewer with a deep, almost sensual pleasure,” wrote Austin Chronicle’s Russell Smith.

Supplied Stanley Tucci stars opposite Anne Hathaway in The Witches.

Anjelica Huston is both terrifying and sublime as Miss Ernst, the Grand High Witch in Nicolas Roeg’s nightmare-inducing take on Roald Dahl’s 1983 classic book.

It’s about a young boy and his grandmother whose seaside holiday takes an unexpected turn when they discover the hotel they are staying at is also playing host to a witches’ convention. The cast also includes Rowan Atkinson, Brenda Blethyn and Bill Paterson.

“Deliciously cruel to children, Roeg remains true to Dahl's underlying sense of real horror,” wrote Empire magazine’s Ian Nathan.

supplied/Stuff With Wolf Creek, Greg McLean crafted a creepy and convincing horror that is calculated to keep the audience's tension levels high.

Despite a looseness with its “based on a true story” claims, this Australian horror’s commitment to authenticity is very impressive. Working on a small budget and making great use of hand-held cameras and “natural” lighting (like campfires and car headlights), writer-director Greg McLean has crafted a creepy and convincing horror that is calculated to keep the audience's tension levels high.

Reminiscent of New Zealand’s own “rural” nasties Snakeskin and The Locals, Wolf Creek also makes great capital out of Australia's vast landscapes and bleached, barren backdrops, contrasting them with intimate, close-quarter shots of our trio's predicament.

Let's make no bones about it though – about 50 minutes in, the movie changes gears and becomes one of the most unsettling and stomach-churning films of the 21st century so far.