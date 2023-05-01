The Pink Panther: One of most ill-conceived, awful reboots of the century hits Prime Video

The 2006 remake of The Pink Panther is now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Pink Panther (PG, 92mins) Directed by Shawn Levy *½

Sir Charles Lytton was supposed to be the star of Blake Edwards' original 1963 crime-comedy.

David Niven's international-playboy-cum- jewel-thief was being groomed for a franchise. But despite the Around the World in 80 Days star’s best efforts, he was upstaged and usurped by a bumbling detective and a cartoon cat.

Peter Sellers' comic-creation Inspector Clouseau starred in – or inspired – eight other Panther films between 1964 and 1993.

Thirteen years after Roberto Benigni’s crime-against-comedy Son of Pink Panther, Hollywood decided to reinvent the original Clouseau, without series director Blake Edwards and with that self-styled “wild and crazy guy” Steve Martin in the lead role.

Doubling up as one of the story’s three writers, Martin has his gauche gendarme assigned to the high-profile murder case of French soccer coach Yves Gluant (Jason Statham).

Struck down by a poison dart in front of a packed stadium, Gluant has also been stripped of his iconic Pink Panther diamond ring.

Suspects include his high-profile girlfriend Xania (Beyonce Knowles), star-player Bizu (William Abadie) and a group of dodgy Chinese businessmen.

But what the clueless Clouseau doesn't know is that Chief Inspector Dreyfus (Kevin Kline) has only given him the job to keep the media off his back while he solves the case and takes the glory. However, Dreyfus may have under-estimated his "incompetent" charge.

Supplied Steve Martin tries valiantly to inject his Inspector Clouseau with some sass and spirit, but comes across like a pale imitation of Peter Sellers, with a far less convincing accent.

From the animated titles (which include a run-in with the MGM Lion) to some familiar sight gags, its obvious director Shawn Levy (Cheaper by the Dozen) was trying hard to continue the Panther tradition with this film. But as we know, for every good Panther tale, like A Shot in the Dark, Return or Revenge, there's a lame duck – Trail or Curse.

The best struck a fine balance between farce and mystery, with Clouseau's wild antics surrounded by a clever, twisting plot; the worst just relied on physical humour and pratfalls.

Unfortunately, this Panther very much falls into the second category, with a sex-obsessed Clouseau seemingly waging a one-man war on cyclists and a plot which wouldn't have passed muster at a Scooby- Doo writers' meeting.

And this despite the film spending an additional six months in post-production for retooling, after poor test screenings.

supplied Even the presence of Jean Reno and Beyonce couldn’t save 2006’s The Pink Panther.

It also feels like the French setting was clearly an inconvenience to the film-makers, as halfway through the movie, a shift to New York is contrived. This allows for plenty of 1980s-style fish-out-of-water (Green Card, Splash, Crocodile Dundee, Star Trek IV) humour that even in 2006 seemed hopelessly out-of-date.

Martin tries valiantly to inject his Clouseau with some sass and spirit, but comes across like a pale imitation of Sellers, with a far less convincing accent.

Lethargic, limp and lacklustre, this did little to reinvigorate the series, although it took an even-worse 2009 sequel to essentially bury the franchise in such a way that no one has even dared suggest a revival until just a few weeks ago. This should serve as a warning – and a strong deterrent.

The 2006 version of The Pink Panther, as well as all the other nine live-action movies in the franchise are now available to stream on Prime Video.