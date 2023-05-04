The Suicide Squad, The Big Ugly among what's big on Netflix this week

The Suicide Squad is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Suicide Squad

This 2021 tale, from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, isn't up with the very best of the decade's superhero movies.

But, working with an R rating and with a cast with the comedy chops that DC has often been missing, I reckon this reboot of David Ayers’ tedious 2016 Suicide Squad is sturdy enough to support a few sequels and spin-offs. And since DC have struggled to launch any sort of series for years now, that's good news.

The Suicide Squad kicks off with the original premise. In a secret US prison, a group of enhanced, mutant, or just plain mad villains are offered the chance to be set free, or get a decade taken off their sentence, if they join a black-ops squad to fight for American interests overseas. It's Mission: Impossible, but with a team of unbalanced and deeply scarred individuals.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was one of the few original Suicide Squad members retained for James Gunn’s 2020 reboot.

Our heroes – Idris Elba's mercenary Bloodsport, John Cena's deadly Peacemaker, Sylvester Stallone's voice-of-a-shark and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, among others, mostly disposable, are sent to a fictitious South American state to do something about a threat so daft it still makes me laugh thinking about it.

Ex-Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi is the villain here, which seems about right, since the monster he has unleashed wouldn't be out of place in an episode of that show.

The Suicide Squad pretty much ticks all the boxes. The film is genuinely funny, with a cast who know how to land a punchline. The action is thick and fast and Gunn indulges in some cartoonish levels of violence and gore.

The Suicide Squad succeeds in the same way the original Deadpool succeeded, by finding a sweet spot between gleefully stupid and deceptively smart – and sticking to it.

READ MORE:

* Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Top Gunn finds the perfect way to wrap up a terrific trilogy

* Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The 2010 box-office bomb still being copied today

* Villain: There's a reason why this UK crime thriller is Netflix's current No.1

* American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Netflix's authoritative look at a crime that shocked the world



VERTICAL The Big Ugly is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Big Ugly

It's a scientifically proven fact, that if Paul Weller and The Jam turn up singing Going Underground on a movie soundtrack, then that film is going to be not too shabby.

And, that law is proven yet again by The Big Ugly, which turned up on Netflix this week, after sinking without a trace when it was first released in 2020.

The Big Ugly is an unusual crime thriller, featuring a bunch of Brit crims who have flown to West Virginia to sink some cash into an oil exploration business. The American villains who are running the oil company are in need of investors and the Poms need to launder US$25m in cash through a business, so that it can be freely banked and spent.

So, with two gangs of crims, from either side of the Atlantic, doing business over a huge amount of money in a lawless backwater with racial and domestic politics about to catch fire, what could possibly go wrong?

The Big Ugly is a brutal and unflashy B-movie, with a better-than-average cast and a nicely humourless way of getting across the screen.

This isn't up to Guy Ritchie's standards, but if you like Ritchie, this will do. Vinnie Jones, Ron Perlman (Hellboy) and Malcolm “goddamn” McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) all show up.

The Big Ugly isn't going to win any prizes, but it does exactly what it was put here to do.

NETFLIX Season 2 of the New Zealand-shot Sweet Tooth is now available to stream on Netflix.

Sweet Tooth (Season 2)

If you have a pulse, you'll like this.

Season one did something very special, and somehow became an adorable and mostly family-friendly show about life in a post-apocalypse world.

We know now that the hybrid human-animal children who were born did not cause the virus that wiped out so much of humanity. But, we kind of understand that a lot of people still blame the hybrids and want to imprison them all, or worse.

And yet, in this violent and dystopian setting, Sweet Tooth still works as a brilliant young adult adventure, a satire of our Covid responses – and just as a terrific piece of world-building, storytelling and film-making.

Sweet Tooth is made right here, in New Zealand – and is a perfect example of what our industry and our landscapes can bring to life.

If you haven't been seduced by Sweet Tooth yet, borrow a couple of children – over 10, to be safe – and watch it. It's an excellent show.