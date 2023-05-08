Nights in Rodanthe: The Nicholas Sparks adaptation stuck in the wrong (Richard) Gere comes to Neon

Nights in Rodanthe is now available to stream on Neon.

Nights in Rodanthe (PG) Directed by George C Wolfe **½

Adrienne Willis (Diane Lane) is having a bad year.

Not only did her father die, but her husband Jack (Christopher Meloni), left her, and her daughter Amanda (Mae Whitman), hates her.

Just as she's shipping the kids off to Florida with her ex, while she looks after her friend's bed-and-breakfast in Rodanthe, North Carolina, Jack decides he wants to come home. Adrienne demands time to think and believes a few weeks away could be just what she needs.

After all, there's only one guest to look after; a mysterious man prepared to pay double in the off-season. However, it turns out Dr. Paul Flannery (Richard Gere) has some issues of his own that he needs to talk through.

Based on Nicholas Sparks' 2002 novel of the same name, Nights in Rodanthe is a pleasant, yet predictable 2008 three-hankie yarn about "another kind of love".

Reminiscent of P.S. I Love You, The Upside of Anger (only with less alcohol) and The Bridges of Madison County, as well as Sparks' own Message in a Bottle, the story mixes well-worn adult relationship drama with homespun philosophies, folk tales and mystical mumbo-jumbo.

The result is a sometimes maudlin melodrama that threatens to swamp the viewing with a tide of syrupy schmaltz.

supplied Diane Lane plays Adrienne Willis in Nights in Rodanthe.

Best known for his work on Broadway, director Wolfe seems to struggle with the idea that a scene can exist without Jeanine Tesori's manipulative music, or that a flashback scene could appear without over-exposed "God-light".

In the end, this feels more like an advert for the United States' Postal Service, or the Bed and Breakfast Association of America, than a serious weepie.

Screenwriters Anne Peacock (The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe) and John Romano (Intolerable Cruelty) also force the actors to deliver some seriously clunky dialogue: "It's so beautiful here, but nothing compared to the peaks and troughs I traced along your body."

Supplied While Diane Lane delivers a solid performance in Nights in Rodanthe, Richard Gere appears to struggle playing a role that seems far more suited to Kevin Costner.

It is lucky that's said by Gere, whose army of admirers will be able to swallow such tripe, and that he is teamed with old sparring-partner Lane (The Cotton Club, Unfaithful). While no Ryan and Hanks or Hepburn and Tracy, the pair have an easy chemistry – whether bickering, or bonding over expired canned goods – that makes their relationship semi-believable.

And while Lane delivers a solid performance, Gere appears to struggle playing a role that seems far more suited to Kevin Costner. At the time of this film’s original release, the latter had played this type of character in countless movies – Message in a Bottle, Rumour Has It, Dragonfly and The Upside of Anger – while Gere has a tendency to go missing in less dramatic, more ponderous roles (Intersection, Dr T and the Women). Here, he's also upstaged by a truly excellent Scott Glenn (The Shipping News), who plays a grieving widower.

Not a complete waste of an evening, but definitely not a night to remember, either.

