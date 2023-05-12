Fatal Attractions: The 20th Century's biggest R-Rated blockbusters (and where you can watch them right now)

From Travolta strutting his stuff to Sharon Stone's ice-pick antics and Cameron Diaz's hair gel, these are the very adult flicks that rocked our world last century.

The arrival on TVNZ+ of a reimagined version of 1987 adult thriller Fatal Attraction has revived interest in the original film and similar edgy movies from its era.

While somewhat lurid and exploitative, not only was the Michael Douglas and Glenn Close-starring feature a cautionary tale that got everyone talking, it also became the world’s highest-grossing movie of the year.

Which got us at Stuff to Watch thinking – what are some of the other biggest R-Rated blockbusting 20th Century flicks – and where can you watch them right now?

Supplied There’s Something About Mary, Saving Private Ryan and Basic Instinct are among the highest-grossing R-Rated movies of the 20th Century.

After looking through The Numbers’ All-Time Top 100, we’ve come up with this countdown (from smallest to biggest box-office haul) of 10 censor-testing movies that all captured cinemagoers’ attention when they were first released more than two decades ago.

supplied Jodie Foster won an Academy Award for her performance in The Silence of the Lambs.

96. The Silence of the Lambs (R16, 1991, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Anthony Hopkins' theatrics stole the show, but Jodie Foster's Clarice Starling was the heart, soul and audience's guide in Jonathan Demme's deliciously taut take on Thomas Harris's pulp novel.

It was no surprise when those first three all took home Oscars for this thriller, which is filled with stunning twists and turns, memorable dialogue and haunting imagery.

“Throughout the movie, Demme gets across more terror than a dozen Friday the 13ths by showing not the horrifying thing itself but the faces of people looking at horror,” wrote Detroit Free Press’ Kathy Huffhines.

Supplied Saturday Night Fever was not only a box-office smash, its soundtrack was the biggest-selling album in New Zealand in 1978.

92. Saturday Night Fever (R16, 1977, YouTube, GooglePlay, iTunes, AroVision)

The potent combination of a Bee Gees-dominated soundtrack and John Travolta in a white suit made this a smash hit when it was first released.

At its heart, John Badham’s tale is a drama about 19-year-old Italian-American Tony Manero, a young man who attempts to escape the harsh reality of his Brooklyn life by dominating the dance floor.

“Today mostly regarded as disco camp, Saturday Night Fever should rank as one of the great American films,” wrote Austin Chronicle’s Marjorie Baumgarten.

Supplied Sylvester Stallone returned as troubled Vietnam War veteran John Rambo in 1985’s Rambo: First Blood Part II.

79. Rambo: First Blood Part II (R13, 1985, YouTube, GooglePlay, iTunes, AroVision)

Sequel specialist James Cameron co-wrote the screenplay for this action-packed follow-up to 1982’s First Blood.

This time around, Sylvester Stallone’s John Rambo is released from prison and charged with investigating whether there are still any American prisoners of war in Vietnam. However, when the US authorities subsequently prevent him from going to their aid, he decides to go rogue in order to stage a daring rescue.

“In credibility, the action is as ludicrous as old Saturday-afternoon serials; in execution, the skills help it to skate over the incredibilities,” wrote The New Republic’s Stanley Kauffmann.

Supplied Mel Gibson and Rene Russo played husband and wife in Ransom.

76. Ransom (R16, 1996, On DVD from Aro Video, Alice’s, Auteur House)

A remake of a 1956 Glenn Ford and Donna Reed-starring crime-drama, Ron Howard upped the ante and the thrills with this taut tale that doesn’t pull many punches.

Mel Gibson is multi-billionaire Tom Mullen, a man who decides to take matters into his own hands when his son Sean is kidnapped. The impressive ensemble cast also includes Rene Russo, Gary Sinise, Delroy Lindo, Liev Schreiber and Donnie Wahlberg.

“A crackerjack thriller with some unusually tasty plot twists, Ransom pays plenty of entertaining dividends,” wrote Variety’s Todd McCarthy.

Supplied Morgan Freeman plays Detective William Somerset in Se7en.

It was the film that shocked cinemagoers, helped transform Kevin Spacey into a star and made David Fincher the hottest director in Hollywood.

A searing, smart, very adult crime thriller, built not around Snow White’s mining mates or Steve McQueen’s western pals, but rather the biblical “seven deadly sins”.

Screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who has never hit the same heights again, delivers a taut, blackly tart tale focused around two detectives (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) on the trail of a mass murderer who leaves his victims in a representative state of one of those transgressions.

Supplied Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone get up close and personal in Basic Instinct.

57. Basic Instinct (R18, 1992, YouTube, iTunes, GooglePlay, AroVision, Academy OnDemand)

The film that transformed Sharon Stone from supporting act into a major star and caused plenty of controversy because of its combination of sex and violence.

A then very modern take on a classic film noir, Dutch director Paul Verhoeven’s lusty and lurid tale sees hapless San Francisco police detective (and his chunky sweaters) drawn into the world (and an intense and passionate relationship) of enigmatic writer Catherine Tramell (Stone), when she becomes the chief suspect in the brutal murder of a wealthy rocky star.

“With her high octane gyno-power at full throttle, [Sharon Stone] ... commands our attention…defiantly holding our gaze if we dare even for a moment let our eyes drift towards anything else,” wrote Senses of Cinema’s Alexandra Heller-Nicholas.

Mena Suvari starred opposite Kevin Space in the Oscar-winning American Beauty.

56. American Beauty (R16, 1999, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube, AroVision, Academy OnDemand)

The big-screen feature debut for both director Sam Mendes (Empire of Light) and screenwriter Alan Ball (TV’s Six Feet Under), this was a deserved winner of five Oscars.

While undeniably somewhat troubling viewing today (partly because of the fall from grace of leading man Kevin Spacey), this is still a powerfully told drama about a suburban father’s midlife crisis that is triggered by a growing infatuation with his teenage daughter’s best friend. Thora Birch, Annette Bening, Wes Bentley, Mena Suvari, Allison Janney and Chris Cooper also feature.

“The kind of artful defiance that Hollywood is usually too timid to deliver: a jolting comedy that makes you laugh till it hurts,” wrote Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers.

Supplied As the title suggested, Cameron Diaz stole the show in There's Something About Mary.

49. There’s Something About Mary (R16, 1998, Disney+)

Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller and Matt Dillon star in this hilarious 1998 gross-out romantic-comedy about a man who gets a chance to reunite with his dream girl from high school. Filled with magnificent one-liners and truly memorable set-pieces that still raise a laugh and resonate today.

“Sensational, sicko fun and just the thing to shake up the creeping conservatism that is draining the vulgar life out of pop culture,” wrote Rolling Stone's Peter Travers.

Supplied Max Von Sydow is The Exorcist.

33. The Exorcist (R16, 1973, Neon)

Even half-a-century on, William Friedkin's religious horror still packs a dramatic punch that knocks the 21st Century likes of Paranormal Activity and The Exorcism of Emily Rose into a cocked hat, largely thanks to committed performances by Max Von Sydow and Linda Blair, showstopping set-pieces and Mike Oldfield's super spooky score.

“[It’s]The movie that launched a new era in horror films, and which, for one generation, remains one of the scariest experiences of their lives,” wrote The New York Daily News’ Jack Mathews.

Supplied Tom Hanks, Matt Damon and Edward Burns ready for action in Saving Private Ryan.

18. Saving Private Ryan (R15, 1998, YouTube, iTunes, GooglePlay, AroVision)

From the opening salvo on Omaha Beach that will leave you reeling, to the heartbreaking final scenes, Steven Spielberg’s World War II intimate epic is one of the legendary film-maker’s finest works.

There’s an authenticity and grittiness that pervades the entire story and, while it is an ensemble piece, Tom Hanks is head-and-shoulders above the rest of his band of brothers as the empathetic Captain John H. Miller.