What Now: My thwarted '90s ambition to be the next Simon Barnett

Steve Parr, Danny Watson, Michele A’Court, Jason Fa’afoi, Shavaughn Ruakere, Tāmati Coffey, Adam Percival, Ronnie Taulafo and Erin Wells.

It’s just part of the roll call of honour one lucky candidate will join when Whitebait Media completes its current selection process for a new host of the long-running Kiwi kids show What Now.

For more than 40 years, the weekend staple has been entertaining our tamariki through a mixture of games, skits and general mayhem. And back in the early ‘90s, it was a programme I was desperate to be a part of.

Having grown up religiously watching the programme before my Saturday sporting activities, I thought I might just have the right stuff when the opportunity was advertised to follow in the footsteps of the departing Simon Barnett.

It was a perhaps naive, if not wholly foolish endeavour. I had been lucky enough to attend Dunedin’s Logan Park High School in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, when the co-ed institution had a well-regarded reputation for its drama programme under the guidance of the late Denise Walsh.

As well as being part of a team that had made the national finals of the Community Theatre One Act Play Festival three years in a row, I had also had the opportunity to perform at the Christchurch-based World Youth Festival in 1990 and earlier that same year in Muncie, Indiana, as part of an International Thespian Society-sponsored gathering.

Supplied In late 1992, it was my dream to replace Simon Barnett, pictured with co-host Catherine McPherson, on What Now.

The latter was a particularly eye-opening experience, as our workshopped, in house-production, featuring budget bin-liner costumes shared the same stage (and 3000 seat auditorium) as slick, no-expense-spared teen takes on Grease and Fiddler on the Roof.

Slightly chastening it might have been, the response was surprisingly positive and it definitely reminded me of why I had got the acting bug in the first place (even to the extent of co-writing an Adrian Mole-inspired stage show at intermediate).

Logan Park’s and – in particular Denise’s – reputation also meant we were sometimes called upon when local TV shows needed “yoof”. My brother had been an extra in the short-lived teen drama Moon Jumper and when the Dunedin-based environmental magazine-style series Wildtrack needed our skills, I and others leapt at the chance.

Supplied Nothing like a suburban backyard to provide the perfect backdrop for a TV show audition tape.

Cue a rather bizarre bitterly cold winter’s day at St Clair Beach to film a “rap” about the dangers of too much summer sun and a trip to the city’s last milk-bottling plant to extol the virtues – in verse – of the cow-juice receptacle over the insidious rise of plastic and cardboard. While that second campaign might have ultimately been doomed to fail, it did at least afford me material for my hastily-prepared audition tape for my dream role.

With links filmed in the spacious backyard of my hill suburb childhood home (which even boasted a nine-hole mini-golf course at one point), my 19-year-old self was convinced I had a shot (plus, it was a solid back-up plan if my marks weren’t good enough to get into second-year Law), as long as I included the pièce de résistance – the short horror film that some of my schoolmates and I had shot two summers earlier in an even more wild garden in the far reaches of North East Valley.

Supplied Paws’ final duel begins in a remote North East Valley backyard.

In truth, Paws would have been better as an entry in the Spot On Video Competition – than as a showreel for a presenting position. But hey, I need to work with what I had and – besides - I was strangely proud of my leading role in our no-budget, backyard triumph.

I played Jamie Campbell, a young man whose family were being terrorised by a group of soft toys led by a homicidal pink stuffed rabbit. Rewatching it now, it definitely “over-sauces” the blood, is decidedly un-PC, could have done with a more diverse cast and the editing is sloppy at best – but it really is a triumph of experimental and No. 8 wire-filmmaking.

We recorded all the sound “live”, including extensive use of classical music (a la A Clockwork Orange or 2001: A Space Odyssey), despite what looks to be a howling gale, created explosions via then legal (now banned) fireworks and clearly did a lot of scenes in one take.

Never mind the professionalism, you can just see the real reactions, especially as I’m pelted from all sides by an army of plush toys liberated from their usual bedroom homes (which also gave me an opportunity to showcase my stunt[ed] skills).

With the whole package now in place, I sent off my 30-minute VHS cassette confident that at least my 14-minute sizzle reel would at least get give me a chance of introducing all those beloved cartoons like Danger Mouse, Banana Man and Dungeons & Dragons.

Alas, it was not to be. A rejection letter eventually came, politely suggesting that, while they had enjoyed the tape, I hadn’t quite made the shortlist this time around.

Disappointed, but not too downhearted, I consoled myself with the fact that at least I wouldn’t have to move to Christchurch (something I eventually did a decade later) and there was always still the prospect of being a lawyer.

What Now screens on Sunday morning at 8.30am on TVNZ 2. Episodes are also available to stream on TVNZ+.