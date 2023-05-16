The best Michael J. Fox-starring movies (and where you can watch them right now)

Once known as the Prince of Hollywood, Apple TV+'s new documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie should inspire you to seek out some of his greatest big-screen performances.

He was the sitcom star who became a big-screen phenomenon.

The Hollywood Prince of the 1980s, whose career was cut down in its prime by Parkinson’s Disease that he actually managed to keep secret for a number of years.

Supplied Back to the Future and The Frighteners are among the great Michael J. Fox movies now available to stream in New Zealand.

Now, as he becomes the subject of the new Apple TV+ documentary Still, Stuff to Watch has taken a look back through the now 61-year-old Edmonton-born actor’s career and picked out our five favourite Michael J. Fox movie performances (and where you can watch them right now).

READ MORE:

* Die Hard, Rain Man, Big among 10 terrific movies that are turning 35 this year

* Ranking the five non-Marvel Spider-Man movies (and where you can watch them)

* The Fellowship of the Ring at 20: Jackson's ambitious adaptation still captivates

* Eight great Michael Keaton performances (and where you can watch them)

* The Frighteners at 25: Peter Jackson's comedy horror now boasts added poignancy



Supplied Fox and Christopher Lloyd had terrific chemistry as the main duo at the heart of beloved 1985 time-travel tale Back to the Future.

With a heady mix of smart, attractive leads (Fox, Lea Thompson, the DeLorean car), science-fiction and metaphysical conundrums (a younger version of your mother is attracted to you), this is a first-rate comedy with a cracking soundtrack.

The original Robert Zemeckis-directed, Steven Spielberg-backed film was not only the biggest box office hit of 1985, but also an enduring slice of pop-culture for at least one generation, inspiring everything from the pop band McFly to the 2010 film Hot Tub Time Machine, as well as countless ad campaigns and headlines.

Part of a two-year period of exceptional family-orientated films (Ghostbusters, Gremlins, The Goonies), what makes Back to the Future such a timeless classic is the way it lovingly captures both 1985 and 1955 – and compares and contrasts the lives of those growing up in each. It was followed by two lesser, but still thoroughly entertaining sequels, in 1989 and ‘90.

Supplied Fox and get up close and personal in Teen Wolf.

Teen Wolf (1985, YouTube, GooglePlay, iTunes)

While you could legitimately make a case for either 1987’s The Secret of My Success or 1991’s Doc Hollywood being a superior comedy (or 1989’s Vietnam war drama Casualties of War showcasing a far more impressive performance), this coming-of-age basketball comedy is just so infectiously likeable.

Essentially a test of Fox’s already much-vaunted charisma, he manages to imbue this ‘80s update of I Was a Teenage Werewolf with such goofiness and good humour that even the dodgy lupine prosthetics don’t dampen his ability to drag the audience along with him. Best viewed as a sports comedy cum shaggy John Hughes movie.

Supplied Fox starred opposite James Woods in The Hard Way.

The Hard Way (1991, YouTube, GooglePlay, iTunes)

A truly under-rated gem.

Fox plays a self-centered action movie star who is an instant irritant to the hardboiled New York City cop (James Woods) who has been assigned to look after him while he researches his latest role.

Simultaneously exploding Fox’s good-guy reputation and satirising Woods’ perceived humourless persona, John Badham’s crime-comedy might be a little shaggy around the edges, but the interplay between the pair (and Fox’s Nick Laing’s complaints about his career trajectory) means it is never less than thoroughly entertaining.

Has just been released as part of three-pack DVD that also includes The Secret of My Success and For Love Or Money.

Supplied Viewed now, Fox’s performance in The American President definitely feels like a dry run for his character in TV sitcom Spin City.

The American President (1995, YouTube, GooglePlay, iTunes)

While viewed by many now as a dry run for screenwriter Aaron Sorkin ahead of his beloved small-screen hit The West Wing, this also served as a taster for Fox’s own successful return to TV in Spin City.

He plays Lewis Rothschild, a domestic policy assistant in Andrew Shepherd’s (Michael Douglas) White House team.

The movie may focus on the widowed Commander-in-Chief’s budding relationship with environmental lobbyist Sydney Ellen Wade (Annette Bening), but there’s still enough room for Fox to shine, as he delivers some of Sorkin’s trademark rapid-fire banter with panache: “People want leadership, Mr. President, and in the absence of genuine leadership, they'll listen to anyone who steps up to the microphone. They want leadership. They're so thirsty for it they'll crawl through the desert towards a mirage, and when they discover there's no water, they'll drink the sand.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Fox on The Frighteners set in Lyttelton.

The Frighteners (1996, YouTube, iTunes, GooglePlay)

It was Sir Peter Jackson’s first real foray into the sometimes nightmarish world of Hollywood. What turned out to be Fox’s last leading role in a feature film. The movie that helped the nascent Weta Digital to showcase its immense potential and surely the only flick to feature Angela Bloomfield, Genevieve Westcott​ and Anthony Ray Parker.

More than 25 years on and what’s striking about The Frighteners is how well the effects and Jackson’s tension-building have held up, how beautiful the Canterbury portside town (now a Christchurch suburb) of Lyttelton looks and just how muddled and confusing the final act is of an otherwise entertaining rollercoaster.

Fox plays Frank Bannister, a widower who discovers he can communicate with the dead. While initially using his “gift” to con people, he discovers he may be the town of Fairview’s only hope when an evil, supernatural force starts picking off its inhabitants.