Jason Statham returns with prehistoric sharks in the first official trailer for Meg 2: The Trench

Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean.

The first official trailer for the Jason Statham-starring shark thriller, Meg 2: The Trench promises an action packed face-off with a deep sea-dwelling, prehistoric sharks.

The film, which is scheduled to debut in Kiwi cinemas on August 3, serves as a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster The Meg, which was filmed in West Auckland, New Zealand.

Meg 2 unveils an underwater expedition to a deeper part of the ocean, dubbed “ the trench”, in order to investigate new creatures who appear to pose threat to the surface world.

Statham returns in the sequel as the professional underwater rescuer and shark stabber Jonas Taylor, alongside The Wandering Earth star Wu Jing.

The trailer features some gigantic megalodon, who seem to be hunting in packs this time around, aided with giant squid-like creatures who pose a threat to beach-goers at a tourist destination.

Li Bingbing, the female lead of the original movie, has returned for this follow-up.

Screengrab Jason Statham’s Jonas Taylor is back battling more beasties from the deep in Meg 2: The Trench.

Directed by Ben Wheatley (Rebecca), Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber and Dean Georgaris’ screenplay is based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten.

Meg 2 will also star Cliff Curtis, Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy, Shuya Sophia Cai and Sergio Peris-Mencheta.