Gone by Sunday: The best of the large number of movies leaving TVNZ+ this week

Two terrific John Hughes tales, a Clint Eastwood classic and a beloved Brit caper are among the flicks you should catch for free while you still can.

While there are regular drops of new material on TVNZ+ – everything from British dramas to American sitcoms and classic films – there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the Kiwi streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

Supplied Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Red Eye and Galaxy Quest are among the great movies leaving TVNZ+ this week.

With a large number of flicks about to disappear off TVNZ+, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of 11 terrific movies that won’t be around come Sunday – so catch them for free while you still can.

Supplied Shia LaBeouf and Carrie-Anne Moss play son and mother in Disturbia.

Essentially an update of Hitchcock's Rear Window (with a hint of Psycho thrown in for good measure) for the hi-tech noughties, this is a taut thriller that's a cut above the usual teenage slasher fare.

One of Hollywood's hottest young stars when this was first released, Shia LaBeouf did his leading man potential no harm here, while former-model Sarah Roemer (The Grudge 2) added to her teen scream-queen reputation.

Like most successful thrillers though, the key is the bad guy (think of Cape Fear, Se7en, The Silence of the Lambs) and the softly spoken David Morse (St Elsewhere, House) with his quiet menace, creepy angular features and Lecter-esque hair, delivers chills in spades.

Supplied Clint Eastwood’s Frank Morris hatches a plan in Escape From Alcatraz.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Clint Eastwood stars opposite Patrick McGoohan in this classic prison drama based on the daring 1962 escape from the maximum security prison situated in the middle of San Francisco Bay.

“What Mr. [Don, the director] Siegel has made is fiction, a first-rate action movie that is about the need and the decision to take action, as well as the action itself,” wrote The New York Times’ Vincent Canby.

Supplied Alan Rickman plays Alexander Dane in Galaxy Quest.

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell and the late, great Alan Rickman teamed up for this sci-fi comedy which focuses on the cast of a long dormant TV space opera.

Eighteen years after the series last aired, it might live on in the hearts of its rabid fans, but for the actors, it’s a source of frustration, since none of them have been able to find meaningful roles since. However, they suddenly find their “special set of skills” in demand in real life, when an alien race comes calling, desperate for their assistance.

Not only a pitch-perfect parody of Star Trek and its original players, this is also one of the best big-budget comedies of the late-’90s.

Supplied Emile Hirsch headlined Into the Wild.

Into the Wild (2007)

Sean Penn directed this haunting drama, based on John Krakauer's 1996 non-fiction novel about a young man who leaves his comfortable life behind for a life of adventure in the North American wilderness.

Essentially a road movie, the impressive cast includes Emile Hirsch, William Hurt, Marcia Gay Harden, Catherine Keener, Kristen Stewart and Hal Holbrook. If the visuals don't give you the feels, then the last 20 minutes certainly will.

Getty 1969’s The Italian Job is widely regarded as one of the greatest crowd-pleasing British movies of all-time.

The Italian Job (1969)

One of the greatest British movies of all-time, this comedic caper about a plan to steal a good shipment from the streets of Turin by creating a traffic jam still offers plenty of thrills, spills and laughter more than 50 years on.

While it is all about Michael Caine at his charismatic and quotable best, this is also notable for scene-stealing turns from Noel Coward, Benny Hill, Irene Handl, John Le Mesurier and those iconic yellow Minis.

Supplied Steve Martin and John Candy team up for Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Steve Martin and John Candy teamed up for writer-director John Hughes holiday mismatched-buddy comedy.

Neal Page’s (Martin) attempts to get home to his Chicago-based wife and kids for Thanksgiving are frustrated when his flight is rerouted to Wichita, Kansas because of a freak snowstorm. Adding to his stress is being forced to share his accommodation with the extremely talkative Del Griffith (Candy). With air travel still out of the question, the pair attempt to find ways to get to the destination via ground transportation, but even that proves trickier than they might have hoped.

“A warm, mature offering from Hughes, with Martin's restraint a perfect counterpoint to Candy's enormous (and enormously amusing) fooling around,” wrote Empire magazine’s Gavin Bainbridge.

Supplied John Hughes brought together Andrew McCarthy, Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer for Pretty in Pink.

Pretty in Pink (1986)

John Hughes is at his most identifiable and heartrending best with this teen romance about high school outcast Andie (Molly Ringwald), who suddenly finds herself as the object of affection for one of the most rich and popular kids – Blane (Andrew McCarthy). However, dating someone from a different social sphere proves to be rather hazardous.

The brilliant cast also includes Jon Cryer, Annie Potts, Harry Dean Stanton and James Spader, while the sublime soundtrack features New Order, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Thompson Twins, Suzanne Vega and The Psychedelic Furs.

Supplied Red Eye showcased a whole new side of Rachel McAdams to global audiences.

Perhaps the late, great Professor of Horror Wes Craven’s finest hours of this 21s century, this aeroplane-set psychological thriller sees Rachel McAdams’ Lisa Reisert’s flight from Dallas to Miami somewhat blighted by the seemingly fickle fate (or was it) of being seat next to Jack Rippner (Cillian Murphy). Turns out, he’s not nearly as charming as he appeared to be at the airport bar.

Starting out as a seemingly one- dimensional, doe-eyed hotel manager who is kind to animals and small children, by the end McAdams is emoting profusely and handling herself in a way that would make Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hamilton proud.

She's a perfect match for the always intense and impressive Murphy (Batman Begins, Peaky Blinders). Behind the haunting baby blues of his character lie a heart of darkness that would give even Freddy Krueger a broken night's sleep.

Supplied Anthony Hopkins played author C.S. Lewis in Shadowlands.

Shadowlands (1993)

One of the most under-rated dramas of the 1990s. This biopic of writer C.S. Lewis is based on earlier stage and teleplays by screenwriter William Nicholson. Most definitely a three-hankies tale, Richard Attenborough’s heartfelt drama focuses in on The Chronicles of Narnia author’s relationship with American poet Joy Gresham.

As also demonstrated in the brilliant The Remains of the Day, Anthony Hopkins is unrivalled when it comes to portraying repressed sentiment, while Debra Winger was deservedly nominated for an Oscar.

Supplied Son of Rambow marked the big-screen debut of Bill Milner.

Son of Rambow (2007)

Set during a long English summer in the early part of the 1980s, writer-director Garth Jennings’ (the Sing movies) tale focuses on two schoolboys, from differing backgrounds, who set out to make a film inspired by the cult 1982 Sylvester Stallone movie First Blood.

Nominated for a Bafta and boasting a terrific period soundtrack that includes classic cuts by the likes of Duran Duran, Gary Numan, Blondie and The Human League, it also marked the debut of The Maze Runner, Dopesick and Midsommar star Will Poulter.

Supplied Kirsten Dunst delivered an impressive turn in The Virgin Suicides.

The Virgin Suicides (1999)

Based on the best-selling 1993 novel of the same name by Jeffrey Eugenides, Sofia Coppola’s mid-1970s-set feature debut follows the lives of five adolescent sisters in an upper-middle-class suburb of Detroit.

As well as featuring an original score by the French electronic band air, it also boasted an impressive performance from Kirsten Dunst.

“A disarmingly poetic – and specifically female – vision of adolescence that it belongs in a category of its own,” wrote Seattle Times’ Moira Macdonald.