To Leslie: After all the Oscars controversy, this is still an astonishingly good movie

To Leslie (M, 119 mins) Directed by Michael Morris ****½

To Leslie became briefly famous – and picked up the sort of publicity money cannot buy, when in the weeks leading up to the Academy Awards nominations in January, an online campaign fronted by some very famous faces began calling for Andrea Riseborough to receive a Best Actress nod.

The campaign was successful and Riseborough was nominated, but did not win. In the weeks after, the Academy sent out a couple of press releases to assure everyone they were tightening up on campaigning and the process that led to Riseborough being nominated was unlikely to ever happen again.

Which seems a pity. The only real scandal is that every year, the Academy miss or ignore brilliant films and performances from all over the world and from all sorts of budgets, because those films didn't achieve much public profile – or sell a truckload of tickets.

And so, in the same way I wish Bria Vinaite had been nominated for her work in The Florida Project in 2017, or Sidney Flanigan had been recognised for Never Rarely Sometimes Always in 2020, I'm happy as hell that Riseborough did get the nomination – and that more people took the time to watch To Leslie. It's an astonishingly good film – and Riseborough is brilliant in it.

Riseborough plays Leslie. In the opening moments, we watch as Leslie is awarded the giant cheque of a lottery winner. We cut immediately to six years later. The money is gone and Leslie is living in a residential motel unit.

The 14-year-old son who she promised a better life in the opening scenes is nowhere to be seen, as Leslie is evicted for unpaid rent and stands screaming at the world on a sun-baked sidewalk in an unnamed suburb, somewhere in Texas.

Supplied Andrea Riseborough was deservedly nominated for an Oscar for her performance in To Leslie.

To Leslie is a story of addiction and, perhaps, redemption. If you are wondering whether you should spend two hours of your life immersed in a narrative that can only end in one of two ways, then I don't blame you.

And yet, on the back of Riseborough's mighty performance – and an unfailingly tough and well-directed bench of support players, To Leslie is a startlingly good and worthwhile film. Despite whatever doubts I had, I am very glad I took the time to watch it.

The mighty Allison Janney (The West Wing, I, Tonya) turns up as Leslie's hard-bitten mother. And all-purpose broadcaster Marc Maron is low-key and terrific as the one man who might offer Leslie a lifeline without expecting anything in return.

The biggest treat for me was an appearance by Andre Royo (The Wire) as a fellow motel-resident with no time for Leslie's self-pity and delusions.

Supplied A story of addiction and, perhaps, redemption, To Leslie is a startlingly good and worthwhile film,

To Leslie isn't always an easy film to watch. But neither is it bleak or depressing. There is a lot of warmth, honesty and authenticity here.

Director Michael Morris has a lot of high-end TV on his CV, but this is his debut feature. Getting Riseborough on board was surely a coup, but he surrounds her with a succession of characters and moments that are, in their own way, just as worthy of recognition. Very recommended.

