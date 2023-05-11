Close: Controversial Girl director returns with a piercing study of friendship

Close (M, 104 mins) Directed by Lukas Dhont ****½

Léo and Rémi are 13 years old. They are best friends.

But their friendship is intense and hermetic, even by the standards of early adolescence. The boys seem almost like siblings. Or, in the eyes of their new schoolmates, they are like a romantic couple, unable to stay away from each other and quite lost when the other is out of sight.

In the French-speaking slice of rural Belgium that is the boy's home, small-town homophobia and meanness at their new school are enough to make Léo, at least, pull back from the friendship and push Rémi further away than either boy wants.

READ MORE:

* To Leslie: After all the Oscars controversy, this is still an astonishingly good movie

* Cairo Conspiracy: Why fans of John Le Carre-style spy thrillers should definitely check this out

* Marlowe: Liam Neeson's muddled, muted, poorly paced and tension-free mystery

* 80 for Brady: Likeable leads ensure you'll smile more than wince at this contrived comedy



Léo immerses himself in sports, acting out in front of his classmates and doing everything he can to deny, or mask, the bond between the boys. While Rémi is simply hurt and, while he is not uncomprehending of what Léo is doing, Rémi will also not pretend he doesn't mourn for their friendship and the complete joy in each other's company that existed only a few months earlier.

Close is a film about the advent of teenage-hood. But it is especially about that achingly difficult and vulnerable stage of teenage-hood when our emotions have sprinted ahead of our lived experience and we have nothing to fall back on – and perhaps no one to ask, to tell us how to cope and what to do next. It's a place where the people we will be can be formed – and sometimes broken forever.

Supplied Close focuses on the intense friendship between two Belgian boys – Rémi (Gustav De Waele) and Léo (Eden Dambrine).

Close is a piercing study of friendship and of what can happen when a friendship that worked and functioned during childhood, fails to transition into adulthood. It is a film that celebrates sensitivity, even as it breaks our hearts at how sudden and irreparable the consequences of that sensitivity can be.

Young stars Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele are so unaffected and perfect in the leads, it's as if they never knew the camera was there, or that their actions and dialogue were ever written down and directed.

At times – especially in its second-half, Close can feel too choreographed and expected, in how surefootedly it marches us towards an overly concise and tidy redemption. And, perhaps, in time, Close will be judged as just another example of the "queer-means-doomed" trope that we really should all be moving on from by now.

Supplied Close is a film that celebrates sensitivity, even as it breaks our hearts at how sudden and irreparable the consequences of that sensitivity can be.

But, for now, there is nothing here that will make you forget the power of that fable-like first hour or so, as director Lukas Dhont establishes – and then evicts – his two young charges from their paracosm.

Dhont made the polarising and over-reaching Girl in 2018. Even when it veers into manipulativeness, Close is a smaller, kinder and better film than Girl ever knew how to be. Very recommended.

In English and French, Flemish and Dutch with English subtitles, Close is now available to stream in select cinemas.